Here's how Jio users can watch live streaming of WPL 2026 matches for free

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) is back, with the 2026 season starting today at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), UP Warriorz (UPW), and Gujarat Giants (GG) will once again be the five teams battling for WPL glory this season.

The match will kick off at 7:30 pm IST today after the opening ceremony at 6:45 pm IST. It will be the defending champions MI taking on RCB in the opening fixture. JioHotstar will live stream all the WPL matches, but many fans now face the dilemma of whether they should buy a full subscription to a JioHotstar plan or if they have any alternative.

ALSO READ: Women's Premier League 2026: MI vs RCB playing 11, live time, streaming For fans using the Jio SIM network, the company has some good news, as it is offering recharge plans with a free JioHotstar subscription. So, if you are one of those Jio users who do not wish to buy a separate JioHotstar plan but still want to enjoy the mega tournament, here’s how you can do it for almost free. Jio recharge plans that come with JioHotstar subscription Jio, for quite some time, has been providing its users with add-on bonuses in the form of periodic OTT subscriptions, and JioHotstar has been one of its biggest attraction points. Since Jio’s merger with Hotstar, it has increased the number of plans offered with a JioHotstar subscription.