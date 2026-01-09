Friday, January 09, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Women's Premier League 2026: MI vs RCB playing 11, live time, streaming

Women's Premier League 2026: MI vs RCB playing 11, live time, streaming

On paper, Mumbai Indians look even stronger this year. The return of South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail has injected significant pace into their bowling attack.

MI W vs RCB W WPL 2026

MI W vs RCB W WPL 2026 match live streaming

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The fourth season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026) is set to begin on January 9, promising an exciting display of power-hitting and top-tier cricket. The tournament will kick off with a thrilling clash between the reigning champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), and the 2024 winners, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
 
On paper, Mumbai Indians look even stronger this year. The return of South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail has injected significant pace into their bowling attack. With the explosive Hayley Matthews leading the charge and captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s tactical brilliance in the middle order, MI is undoubtedly one of the most formidable teams going into the season.
 
Throughout the history of the Women’s Premier League, the rivalry between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru has evolved into one of the most intense and competitive matchups. Heading into the 2026 season, the two teams have faced off seven times, with Mumbai Indians holding a slight edge with four wins, while RCB, led by Smriti Mandhana, has claimed three victories.    Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head stats 
Total Matches: 6 
Mumbai Indians Wins: 4 
Royal Challengers Bangalore Wins: 2 
No Results: 0
  Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru probable playing 11  Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Kristen Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar  Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Nadine de Klerk, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Dayalan Hemalatha   

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2026 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

 

When will the WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women be played?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2026 match will be played on Friday, January 9.

What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women?

The WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Also Read

Shreyas Iyer during VHT 2025-26 match against Himachal Pradesh

IND vs NZ ODIs: Iyer declared match fit, set to be part of India playing 11

Bat and ball

PSL 2026: OZ Developers, US-based FKS win new teams for $12.75 million

Tilak Varma

IND vs NZ: Tilak Varma ruled out of first three T20Is, no replacement named

Tilak Verma

Gill to Iyer: Players who could replace Tilak in India T20 World Cup squad

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup

ICC U19 World Cup 2026: 17 umpires and 4 referees confirmed for tournament

When will the toss for the Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2026 match take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women be bowled?

The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST. 

Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in India?

The live telecast of the Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in India?

The live streaming of the Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2026 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.

   

More From This Section

Vikram Rathour

Sri Lanka appoints Vikram Rathour as batting coach for T20 World Cup prep

UP Warriorz WPL 2026 schedule

WPL 2026: UP Warriorz full schedule, squad, live streaming details

Harry Brook

Harry Brook fined GBP 30,000 for brawl with bouncer in New Zealand tour

Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 squad and schedule

WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants full schedule, squad, live streaming details

Mumbai Indians full squad for WPL 2026

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians full schedule, squad and live streaming details

Topics : Women's Premier League Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyStocks to buy todayBharat Coking Coal IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayIran ProtestsIMD Weather Updates TodayTrump Mortgage Bonds PurchasePersonal Finance