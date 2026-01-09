Women's Premier League 2026: MI vs RCB playing 11, live time, streaming

The fourth season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026) is set to begin on January 9, promising an exciting display of power-hitting and top-tier cricket. The tournament will kick off with a thrilling clash between the reigning champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), and the 2024 winners, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

On paper, Mumbai Indians look even stronger this year. The return of South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail has injected significant pace into their bowling attack. With the explosive Hayley Matthews leading the charge and captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s tactical brilliance in the middle order, MI is undoubtedly one of the most formidable teams going into the season.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head stats Total Matches: 6 Mumbai Indians Wins: 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore Wins: 2 No Results: 0 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru probable playing 11 Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Kristen Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Nadine de Klerk, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Dayalan Hemalatha Throughout the history of the Women's Premier League, the rivalry between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru has evolved into one of the most intense and competitive matchups. Heading into the 2026 season, the two teams have faced off seven times, with Mumbai Indians holding a slight edge with four wins, while RCB, led by Smriti Mandhana, has claimed three victories. Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2026 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will the WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women be played?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2026 match will be played on Friday, January 9.

What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women?

The WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

When will the toss for the Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2026 match take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women be bowled?

The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in India?

The live telecast of the Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in India?

The live streaming of the Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2026 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.