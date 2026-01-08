IND vs NZ: Tilak Varma ruled out of first three T20Is, no replacement named

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 10:05 PM IST
India batter Tilak Varma has been ruled out of the first three T20 internationals against New Zealand following a medical procedure, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Thursday.
The left-handed batter will miss the matches scheduled for January 21, 23 and 25 after undergoing surgery for testicular torsion in Rajkot on Wednesday, January 7. The BCCI said Tilak was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning and is set to return to Hyderabad on Friday.
In a brief statement, the board said the 22-year-old is stable and progressing well in his recovery. “Tilak Varma has been discharged from the hospital and will travel back to Hyderabad. He is currently stable and recovering satisfactorily,” the BCCI said.
The board added that Tilak will resume training and skill-based activities only after his symptoms have fully resolved and wound healing is deemed satisfactory. His availability for the remaining two T20Is — scheduled for January 28 in Visakhapatnam and January 31 in Thiruvananthapuram — will be assessed based on his recovery in the interim.
The BCCI has not named a replacement for Tilak for the opening three matches of the five-game series. It remains unclear whether the team management will seek an additional batter if his recovery timeline extends beyond expectations.
Tilak has emerged as a key middle-order option in India’s T20 set-up over the past year, offering flexibility with his left-handed batting and ability to play spin effectively. His absence could prompt the team management to reshuffle the batting order or hand opportunities to other squad members during the early part of the series. In this situation, Ishan Kishan is expected to bat in the middle order or at number 3 batting position. In the IPL 2025, he batted at number 3 as Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head were the two openers in Sunrisers Hyderabad's XI.
India and New Zealand are set to begin the T20I series later this month, with the matches forming part of India’s final preparations for ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The selectors and team management are expected to closely monitor Tilak’s rehabilitation before taking a call on his participation in the final two games.
India vs New Zealand T20 International full schedule and match timings
Match details
Date and Day
Match start time
Venue
1st T20
Jan 21 (Wednesday)
7 PM IST
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur
2nd T20
Jan 23 (Friday)
7 PM IST
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
3rd T20
Jan 25 (Sunday)
7 PM IST
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
4th T20
Jan 28 (Wednesday)
7 PM IST
ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
5th T20
Jan 31 (Saturday)
7 PM IST
Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
The BCCI said further updates on the batter’s fitness and availability will be shared as his recovery progresses.
India’s squad for T20I series against NZ announced & ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (WK)