Highest run getter and wicket taker in ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

As the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 reaches its grand finale, the tournament has witnessed several standout individual performances with both bat and ball. Here’s a look at the top performers who have dominated the charts this season.

Top Run-Scorers in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt has been in sublime form, emerging as the tournament’s leading run-getter with 535* runs. Her consistency and leadership have been crucial in guiding the Proteas to the final.

ALSO READ: 1973 to 2025: Full list of ICC Women's World Cup winners and runners-up Following her is India’s dependable opener Smriti Mandhana, who has compiled 389 runs with a mix of elegance and power. Australia’s dynamic all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner sits in third place with 434 runs, while India’s young talent Pratika Rawal has impressed with 308 runs to her name. Phoebe Litchfield, after her brilliant century earlier in the tournament, rounds off the top five with 304 runs.

Highest run getter in ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 PLAYER MATCHES INNS RUNS AVG SR 4s 6s Laura Wolvaardt 9 9 535* 76.43 99.81 71 7 Smriti Mandhana 9 9 434 54.25 99.09 42 9 Ashleigh Gardner 7 5 328 82 130.16 39 6 Pratika Rawal 7 6 308 51.33 77.78 37 4 Phoebe Litchfield 7 7 304 50.67 112.18 43 7 Alyssa Healy 5 5 299 74.75 125.1 47 3 Jemimah Rodrigues 8 7 292 58.4 101.04 35 0 Sophie Devine 7 5 289 57.8 85.25 25 5 Heather Knight 8 7 288 48 85.71 34 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt 8 6 262 43.67 85.34 26 3 Harmanpreet Kaur 9 8 260 32.5 89.04 28 2 Tazmin Brits 9 9 235 29.38 88.68 29 5 Richa Ghosh 8 8 235 39.17 133.52 20 10 Brooke Halliday 7 5 227 45.4 81.95 22 3 Amy Jones 8 8 220 36.67 83.97 31 1