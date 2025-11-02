Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA 1st Test: Pant shines as India A beat South Africa A by 3 wickets

IND vs SA 1st Test: Pant shines as India A beat South Africa A by 3 wickets

Resuming at 119 for 4, India A required 166 runs to chase down a target of 275. Pant (90 off 113 balls, 11 fours, 4 sixes) joined hands with Ayush Badoni (34 off 47) to forge a rapid 63-run stand.

IND A vs SA A
IND A vs SA A
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 3:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Skipper Rishabh Pant produced a stunning 90-run knock to guide India A to a gritty three-wicket victory over South Africa A in the first four-day match on Sunday. The win gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, with the second encounter scheduled to begin at the BCCI CoE grounds on Thursday.
 
Pant and Badoni Counterattack to Steady the Innings
 
Resuming at 119 for 4, India A required 166 runs to chase down a target of 275. Pant (90 off 113 balls, 11 fours, 4 sixes) joined hands with Ayush Badoni (34 off 47) to forge a rapid 63-run partnership that shifted momentum India’s way.
 
Pant set the tone early, hammering Okuhle Cele for a six and two boundaries in the first over of the day, taking 14 runs off it. The duo maintained an attacking tempo, scoring at nearly six runs an over before South Africa A adjusted their tactics, opting for a barrage of short deliveries.
 
Pant Falls After a Brilliant Knock
 
The change in strategy worked as Pant, hurried by the bounce of Tiaan van Vuuren, miscued a pull shot to Lesego Senokwane at slip. It was a moment of redemption for Senokwane, who had dropped the Indian skipper earlier when he was on 80. Despite missing out on a hundred, Pant’s commanding innings—coming after keeping wickets for over 139 overs—has strengthened his case for national selection ahead of India’s upcoming Test series in South Africa. 
 
Middle-Order Stumble Before Tail Rescues India A
 
Badoni soon followed Pant back to the pavilion after pulling a short ball straight to deep fine leg. Tanush Kotian (23) also looked composed before falling to Lutho Sipamla, leaving India at 216 for 7 by lunch—still 59 runs short.
 
That’s when the lower order stepped up. Manav Suthar (20)* and Anshul Kamboj (37)* combined for an unbroken 60-run stand, showcasing courage and composure against relentless short-pitched bowling. Kamboj, struck on the helmet by Van Vuuren, responded defiantly with a six and a four off consecutive deliveries. Suthar too absorbed several blows but refused to back down.
 
Suthar and Kamboj Seal a Memorable Victory
 
The pair weathered testing spells, surviving close calls and half-chances to guide India home. The winning moment arrived when Suthar lofted Prenelan Subrayen over midwicket for a boundary, sealing a memorable three-wicket triumph for India A.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd T20I: Australia set 187-run target for India to win

India vs Australia live streaming today: Where to watch 3rd T20I in Hobart?

India vs Australia 3rd T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

India vs Australia 3rd T20: Hobart pitch report, key stadium stats

India's road to ICC Women's World Cup final: A tale of grit and glory

Topics :India vs South AfricaIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket team

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story