Kuldeep Yadav leaves T20I squad to prep for India vs South Africa Test

Kuldeep has now been added to the India A squad for the second four-day match against South Africa A, scheduled to begin on November 6.

Kuldeep Yadav, Kuldeep
India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Shai Hope on the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 10:24 PM IST
India’s left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the T20I squad touring Australia to return home and focus on preparations for the upcoming Test series against South Africa. The decision comes as part of the team management’s strategy to ensure players are ready for the longer format.
 
Kuldeep has now been added to the India A squad for the second four-day match against South Africa A, scheduled to begin on November 6 at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. India A secured a win in the first game, with Rishabh Pant scoring a brilliant 90 while chasing 275.
 
Limited Participation in T20Is
 
During the Australian tour, Kuldeep played only one of the three ODIs and featured in the first two T20Is. He was omitted from the XI for the third T20I in Hobart, with Washington Sundar replacing him. India’s fourth and fifth T20Is will be played in Carrara and Brisbane on November 6 and 8, respectively. 
 
Upcoming Test Series
 
India’s first Test against South Africa is set to begin on November 14 in Kolkata, making Kuldeep’s inclusion in the India A squad crucial for match practice in the longer format.
 
India T20I Squad for Remaining Matches
 
Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.
 
India A Squad for Second Four-Day Game
 
Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sai Sudharsan (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav

Topics :India vs Australiakuldeep yadav

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

