IND vs SA final: What will happen if rain plays spoilsport today?

History will be written today at Navi Mumbai’s Dr DY Patil Sports Academy when India and South Africa women’s teams take the field for the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. Both sides will be vying for their maiden ICC glory after defeating seven-time champions Australia and four-time champions England in the semifinals, respectively.

This will be India’s third appearance in an ICC World Cup final, while South Africa will be playing their first. Fans can expect a historic night in Navi Mumbai today.

But what happens if rain plays spoilsport in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa? Let's take a look. However, the day may not go as smoothly as fans and teams would like. Sunday's weather forecast for Navi Mumbai suggests a partly or fully washed-out day. The evidence was clear as the rain took the centre-stage even before the game started resulting in toss being delayed. The rain was pouring down hard till 3:50 PM IST and the wait for toss continued. The cut-off time for today 20 over a side game is 9:08 PM IST. We can still hope for a full game today.

What happens if the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final gets washed out? Both India and South Africa are looking to create history today, but with over a 60 per cent chance of rain, they might be battling not only each other but also the weather. If rain interrupts play in Navi Mumbai, the match officials will aim to conduct a minimum of 20 overs per side to determine a result. If that proves impossible, fans can still hope for a decisive outcome, as the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final has a reserve day scheduled for Monday. What happens if the reserve day is also washed out? If Sunday’s match is washed out, the final will shift to Monday. However, rain predictions remain strong for Navi Mumbai on the reserve day as well.