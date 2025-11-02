ICC Women's WC 2025 final: India vs South Africa playing 11, live streaming

South Africa Women (SA W) will face India Women (IND W) in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday, November 2, at Dr. D.Y. Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

South Africa secured their place in the final with an impressive 125-run victory over England Women in the semi-final. Captain Laura Wolvaardt starred with a superb innings, while Marizanne Kapp’s remarkable five-wicket haul dismantled England’s batting. The Proteas will now aim to claim their first-ever Women's World Cup title.

On the other hand, India Women advanced to the final after a thrilling semi-final win against Australia Women. Jemimah Rodrigues delivered a standout performance, leading the Women in Blue to a historic victory. The hosts are now determined to make history by winning their maiden World Cup title in front of a passionate home crowd, and the excitement for this final is building.

With both teams boasting strong squads and the stakes higher than ever, the final promises to be an exciting clash between two determined teams chasing World Cup glory. ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final: India Women vs South Africa Women playing 11 India Women Playing 11: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur South Africa Women Playing 11: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

India Women vs South Africa Women: Head-to-head in WODIs Total matches played: 34 India Women won: 20 South Africa Women won: 13 No result/Tied: 1 ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final: India Women vs South Africa Women full squad India Women’s squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Uma Chetry (wicketkeeper), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana South Africa Women’s squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final: India Women vs South Africa Women live streaming and telecast details When will the India Women vs South Africa Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final? India Women will go toe-to-toe with South Africa Women in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final match on Sunday, November 2. What will be the venue for the India Women vs South Africa Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final on November 2? The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final match between India Women and South Africa Women will take place at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

What time will the toss take place for the India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final match? The toss for the India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final match will take place at 2:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final match be bowled? The India Women vs South Africa Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final will begin at 3 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final match in India?