How to get AFG vs NZ Test tickets? Greater Noida weather forecast on Sept 9

Afghanistan's hope to get better use of Indian conditions might remain as dream due to the inclement weather conditions in Greater Noida, the venue of AFG vs NZ one-off Test. Saheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium, which is located 40 km away from India's official Test venue, Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi has been receiving incessant rain more than a week now.





From previous one week, the Greater Noida Stadium has saw very few sunlight. And the day before the Afghanistan vs New Zealand was no different. The incessant drizzling not only denied both the teams some practice but a last look of the pitch, which was undercover since 9 AM IST in the morning.

Though, Afghanistan skipper Hasmatullah Shahidi seemed confident how the wicket could behave, the prevailed weather conditions and the forecast for the next five days doesn't seem encouraging.

Why there is a chance of AFG vs NZ Day 1 washout?





"The ground conditions are under the jurisdiction of the match referee and officials; it is their decision to determine whether it is fit to play. As players, if they say it's fit, then we go and play. We are looking forward to the weather clearing and getting on with the game," New Zealand captain Tim Southee said on the eve of the match.



The ground conditions of Saheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium, which has not hosted any international game so far, are in worst of state after the incessant rain. With just two super-soppers in place, if could be very hard for the groundsmen to get field of play ready. The drainage system of the Greater Noida has not been encouraging as well given two water patches are clearly visible near the dressing room.

Greater Noida hourly rain and weather prediction on September 9

According to Accuweather weather forecast website, there is 11 per cent chance of rainfall at 7 AM IST on Monday. However, the chances of rainfall increases to 18 per cent at 9 AM IST.

The prediction of rainfall in Greater Noida soars to 44 per cent at 10 AM IST, when the match is scheduled to start at Saheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium.





AFG vs NZ weather forecast on September 9 (Monday)







With ground conditions at Saheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium already witnessing plenty of precipitation in past weeks, it come as a major surprise if AFG vs NZ toss take place at the scheduled time (9:30 AM IST). According to Greater Noida weather forecast, there is a chance of thunderstorm at 11 AM IST.

AFG vs NZ Test all 5 day weather forecast

According to Google's weather forecast, there is a chance of rainfall on all 5 days (from September 9 to 13) in Greater Noida.

How to get the tickets of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test?

The entry for the Afghanistan vs New Zealand is free for all. There is no stand at the stadium so the fans can enjoy the match on the grass banks all around the ground.

According to media reports, for the free entry, the fans have to register online. However, no official confirmation has come on this on the eve of the match.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, which manages the Sahid Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium, has also invited fans to watch the match but no details are available yet.





