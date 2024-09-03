Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / ICC announces WTC finals to be held at Lord's from June 11-15, 2025

ICC announces WTC finals to be held at Lord's from June 11-15, 2025

The Lord's is hosting the WTC final for the first time as Southampton (2021) and the Oval (2023) were the venues for the two previous title matches

ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table India ranking ahead of India vs England 5th Test
ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table India ranking ahead of India vs England 5th Test. Photo: Sportzpics
Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 4:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The third World Test Championship (WTC) final will be played at the iconic Lord's between June 11 and 15 next year, announced the International Cricket Council on Tuesday.

The ICC has marked June 16 as the reserve day, if required.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The ICC World Test Championship Final has quickly become one of the most anticipated events in the cricketing calendar and we are pleased to announce the dates for the 2025 edition," said ICC CEO Geoff Allardice in a statement.

The Lord's is hosting the WTC final for the first time as Southampton (2021) and the Oval (2023) were the venues for the two previous title matches.

India featured in those two finals, but lost to New Zealand in the inaugural match and last year they were defeated by Australia.

Currently, Rohit Sharma's India are sitting in pole position ahead of reigning champions Australia. India will face the Aussies in an away five-match series later this year in the race to the WTC Final.

More From This Section

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Starc rates IND-AUS Tests on par with Ashes

Bangladesh beats Pakistan by 6 wicket in 2nd Test, clean sweeps series

DPL 2024: Purani Dilli 6 secures 33 runs win over CDK to enter playoffs

Rain delays Bangladesh's clean sweep over Pakistan in Test series

Duleep Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav to miss round one after picking hand injury

However, New Zealand (third), England (fourth), Sri Lanka (fifth), South Africa (sixth) and Bangladesh (seventh) are still in contention for a place in the one-off decider next year.

However, Pakistan suffered a huge setback as Bangladesh inflicted a 0-2 defeat on them in the just-concluded two-match home series.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

WTC 2023-25 points table: Pakistan, Bangladesh, England & SL rankings

Full list of ICC chairman and Indians at the helm of ICC in history

Will ensure Test cricket remains priority, says ICC Chairman Jay Shah

Jay Shah elected unopposed as next ICC chairman, to assume office on Dec 1

From district to global level, Jay Shah does the hard yards in cricket

Topics :ICCICC World Test Championship

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story