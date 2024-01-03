Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA 2nd Test, Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Siraj on fire, Proteas five down
IND vs SA 2nd Test, Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Siraj on fire, Proteas five down

India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 1 LIVE SCORE Updates: Proteas skipper Dean Elgar won the toss and decided to bat first at the Newlands, Capetown. Mukesh, Jadeja part of India playing 11

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mohammed Siraj during India vs South Africa 2nd Test at Newlands. Check Live Score Updates here. Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 2:55 PM IST
South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and decided to bat first in the second  India vs South Africa Test at the Newlands Stadium in Capetown on Wednesday, January 03rd, 2024. Three changes in the Proteas side as Tristan Stubbs gets a game in place of Temba Bavuma and Lungi Ngidi replaces Gerald Coetzee. Keshav Maharaj is also playing in place of Keegan Petersen. India made two changes as they brought in Mukesh Kumar for Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja came in for Ravichandran Ashwin.   
2nd Test: India vs South Africa Playing 11
India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar
South Africa Playing 11: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
2nd Test India vs South Africa Toss Result: The Toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and Proteas Dean Elgar was won by the latter, who decided to bat first at the Newlands, Capetown.  
India vs South Africa LIVE telecast
Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD channels.
IND vs SA LIVE streaming
Fans can watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day action at Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for IND vs SA 2nd Tes live score and match updates...

Key Events

2:55 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 2nd Test, Day 1: Siraj registers five-wicket haul

2:52 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 2nd Test, Day 1: Siraj gets his fourth

2:47 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 2nd Test, Day 1: A first for Proteas

2:41 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 2nd Test, Day 1: Review saves Verreynne

2:34 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 2nd Test, Day 1: Prasidh Krishna introduced

2:23 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 2nd Test, Day 1: Bedingham opens account with a four

2:14 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: Bumrah gets Stubbs, India gets 3rd one

1:59 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: Elgar gone, Siraj has another

1:56 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: De Zorzi off the mark

1:53 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: Siraj gets Markram

1:39 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: Elgar survives an early scare

1:34 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: National anthems done

1:29 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: A look at Newlands’ beauty and records

1:14 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: South Africa playing 11 for this game

1:13 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: India playing 11 for this game

1:07 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: Three changes for Proteas, two for India

1:02 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: Elgar wins toss, Proteas to bat first

12:59 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: Probable playing 11 of both sides

12:57 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: What changes could we expect in both the sides?

12:53 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: Head to Head in Tests

12:44 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: Rohit Sharma still hopeful about Prasidh Krishna

12:34 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: What did Elgar say about the future of Test cricket?

12:29 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: Dean Elgar playing his last game

12:20 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: What to expect from this game?

12:13 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: Welcome to the live coverage

LT

India vs South Africa Live Score | 2nd Test, Day 1: Siraj registers five-wicket haul

 
Mohammed Siraj has registered his five-wicket haul with the wicket of Marco Jansen, who was caught behind while poking outside off. Siraj had a terrific 2023, he has continued his good form in the new year as well. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE full scorecard here

LT

India vs South Africa Live Score | 2nd Test, Day 1: Siraj gets his fourth

 
Mohammed Siraj has got his fourth and South Africa are now five down in the first session of the new year’s Test. Bedingha,m was drawn forward and could not get his bat out of the line as the short of good length ball kissed the shoulder of the willow and went straight to Yashasvi Jaiswla in the third slip who took a brilliantly judged catch, jumping upwards to time it perfectly. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE full scorecard here

LT

India vs South Africa Live Score | 2nd Test, Day 1: A first for Proteas

 
Since 1889, it is the first time that the top four batters in the Proteass line-up could only make 11 runs together. In 1889, they had made 10. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE full scorecard here

LT

India vs South Africa Live Score | 2nd Test, Day 1: Review saves Verreynne

 
Just after the drinks, it seemed that Mohammed Siraj struck again, However, the ball was clearly down the leg and the umpire still raised the finger. The batter reviewed and saved himself. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE full scorecard here

LT

India vs South Africa Live Score | 2nd Test, Day 1: Prasidh Krishna introduced

 
Prasidh Krishna has been introduced into the attack as David Bedingham has reached double figures and South Africa try to rebuild. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE full scorecard here

LT

India vs South Africa Live Score | 2nd Test, Day 1: Bedingham opens account with a four

 
David Bedingham opened his account with a classic straight drive down the ground and it was the first four of the innings. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE full scorecard here

LT

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: Bumrah gets Stubbs, India gets 3rd one

 
India have struck once again and it is Tristan Stubbs who has to walk back on his Test debut for only three runs, It was a planned attack as Bumrajh kept it short of good length and forced Stubbs to play at it. He got an inside edge which carried to Rohit Sharma at short leg. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE full scorecard here

LT

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: Elgar gone, Siraj has another

 
The idea has worked in favour of the Indian team. The plan was to scare Elgar with short balls and for that, a short leg and short mid-wicket were kept with helmets. Forced to keep his attention on the shorter ball, Elgar drags a length ball outsides off, back onto his stumps and Proteas are two down with the score in single digits. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE full scorecard here

LT

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: De Zorzi off the mark

 
It was this pairing of Tony de Zorzi and Dean Algra that took the game away from India. De Zorzi has gotten off the mark as well here and he and Elgar are once again united to once again take Proteas out of trouble. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE full scorecard here

LT

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: Siraj gets Markram

 
Markram’s poor run in Test cricket continues as he has edged one to Yashasvi Jaiswal in the slips and India have struck in the fourth over itself. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE full scorecard here

LT

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: Elgar survives an early scare

 
Dean Elgar has survived an early scare as he tried to pull one off Mohammed Siraj but got a leading edge which fell in no man’s land. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE full scorecard here

LT

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: National anthems done

 
National Anthems of both the teams have been completed here and the Proteas players are back in the dressing room. The two openers, Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram are marking their guards and Indian players take position in the field. We are ready for the first ball to be bowled bu Jasprit Bumrah in the New Year’s Test. 

LT

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: A look at Newlands’ beauty and records

 
A total of 60 matches have been played at this beautiful ground surrounded by the Table Mountains. Among the 60, India have been part of seven and are yet to win a game here, having lost four and drawn three. 
 
Proteas, on the other hand, have won 27, lost 21 and drawn 11 matches here. Since their re-entry into cricket in 1992, Proteas have played 35 Tests here and won 24 of them. They have lost just four matches, three against Australia and one against England. Their seven matches have been drawn here. 
 

LT

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: South Africa playing 11 for this game

 
South Africa playing 11
 
Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
 

LT

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: India playing 11 for this game

 
India playing 11
 
Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar
 

LT

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: Three changes for Proteas, two for India

 
Three changes in the Proteas side as Tristan Stubbs gets a game in place of Temba Bavuma and Lungi Ngidi replaces Gerald Coetzee. Keshav Maharaj is also playing in place of Keegan Petersen. India made two changes as they brought in Mukesh Kumar for Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja came in for Ravichandran Ashwin. 
 

LT

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: Elgar wins toss, Proteas to bat first

 
The Toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and Proteas Dean Elgar was won by the latter, who decided to bat first at the Newlands, Capetown. 
 

LT

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: Probable playing 11 of both sides

 
India playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar.
 
South Africa playing 11 probables: Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar(C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreyne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger.
 

LT

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: What changes could we expect in both the sides?

 
Since South Africa will be missing Gerald Coetzee and Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj could find a way back into the playing 11 as the Proteas would not like to disturb their four pacers-strong bowling attack. Maharaj will be an add-on while Mulder can both bat and bowl. 
 
India on the other hand could introduce Ravindra Jadeja and Mukesh Kumar into the playing 11 in places of Ravichandran Ashwin and Prasidh Krishna. 

Read more here 
 

LT

India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: Head to Head in Tests

 
India and South Africa have played 43 Tests so far with the Proteas edging ahead by winning 18. India have won 15 and 10 have drawn. In South Africa, the two teams have played each other in 24 Tests and the home side has won 14. India have won only four while six have ended in a draw. 


Matches Played 43
IND Won 15
SA Won 18
Tied 0
Draw 10
First Played 1992
Last Played 2022
 

Topics :Shubman GillVirat KohliRohit SharmaJasprit BumrahKL RahulIndia vs South AfricaIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest CricketAiden MarkramLungi NgidiKagiso RabadaShreyas IyerRavindra JadejaR AshwinMohammed Sirajcricket broadcastStar SportsHotstarBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

