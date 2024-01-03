IND vs SA 2nd Test, Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Siraj on fire, Proteas five down

South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and decided to bat first in the second India vs South Africa Test at the Newlands Stadium in Capetown on Wednesday, January 03rd, 2024. Three changes in the Proteas side as Tristan Stubbs gets a game in place of Temba Bavuma and Lungi Ngidi replaces Gerald Coetzee. Keshav Maharaj is also playing in place of Keegan Petersen. India made two changes as they brought in Mukesh Kumar for Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja came in for Ravichandran Ashwin. 2nd Test: India vs South Africa Playing 11 India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar South Africa Playing 11: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi 2nd Test India vs South Africa Toss Result: The Toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and Proteas Dean Elgar was won by the latter, who decided to bat first at the Newlands, Capetown. India vs South Africa LIVE telecast Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD channels. IND vs SA LIVE streaming Fans can watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day action at Disney+Hotstar. Stay tuned for IND vs SA 2nd Tes live score and match updates...