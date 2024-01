IND vs SA 2nd Test: Proteas register their lowest Test score; Siraj takes 6

India’s Mohammed Siraj bamboozled the South African top-order with a six-wicket haul in the first session of the first day of the second Test at Newlands, Capetown on Wednesday, January 03, 2023. Siraj registered his best bowling figures in Test cricket and bundled out the hosts to their lowest score, 55, in Test cricket. Earlier, South Africa's lowest score in Tests since re-entry was 73, which came against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2018. Against India, their lowest Test score was 79.