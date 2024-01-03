Home / Cricket / News / India's Virat Kohli jumps four spots, enters in top 10 ICC Test Rankings

India's Virat Kohli jumps four spots, enters in top 10 ICC Test Rankings

Kohli had dropped out of the top 10 in 2022, but his 38 and 76 in the opening Test against South Africa last week brought him back into that bracket, according to ICC.

Centurion: India's batter Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium, in Centurion. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Dubai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 4:43 PM IST
Star Indian batter Virat Kohli jumped four places to ninth in the latest ICC Test Ranking after his decent show in the Centurion Test against South Africa.

However, he is 103 rating points away from leader Kane Williamson, while Joe Root and Steve Smith took the second and third place respectively.

However, he is 103 rating points away from leader Kane Williamson, while Joe Root and Steve Smith took the second and third place respectively.

India skipper Rohit Sharma dropped to 14th as he could only manage scores of five and zero in the Centurion.

Also, KL Rahul moved up 11 slots to 51st after scoring 101 and four in the series opener.

As for bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin remained on the top spot, despite managing one for 41 in Centurion, while Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah were at fourth and fifth places respectively.

Jadeja continued to lead the all-rounders' list, followed by Ashwin in the second place, while Shardul Thakur dropped to 34th.

India sits at the top spot in the team ranking, on 118 points, ahead of Australia and England.

Topics :Virat KohliICC Test rankingsIndia cricket team

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

