The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, January 22, announced the ICC T20I team of the year 2023 with India's Suryakumar Yadav as captain of it. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi, pacer Arshdeep Singh, and opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal were the two other Indians to feature in the 11 announced by the ICC as part of its annual awards where it announces five different teams of the year involving men's and women's cricket.



This was the second time in a row that Suryakumar found a place in the team of the year. Last time around, he was announced as the winner of the men’s T20I player of the year award for 2022 as well.

Chamari Athapaththu leads a powerful ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year 2023



More https://t.co/Qv4TaNuMAq — ICC (@ICC) January 22, 2024

This was the first set of awards announced by ICC, which will also announce the ICC ODI men’s and women’s teams of the year later on Monday itself. The remaining awards, which include the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers medal for ICC men’s cricketer of the year and the Rachael Hayhoe Flint award for women’s cricketer of the year, will be announced this week in the upcoming days.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel