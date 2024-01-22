Home / Cricket / News / India vs England 2024 Test: Rohit walks the talk as a leader - Zaheer Khan

India cricket team
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 3:01 PM IST
Former India left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan on Monday described Rohit Sharma as a leader who "walks the talk" and reckoned he will contribute handsomely both as a captain and batter in the upcoming five-Test series against England.

"Everyone knows of the influence and impact that Rohit has had on the whole group," Zaheer said on JioCinema.

Zaheer said the hallmark of Rohit's captaincy is his ability to communicate well.
 

"He talks about communication. He gives enough confidence to every player and brings out the best in them.

"That has been the hallmark of his captaincy and he leads from the front as seen in the World Cup. He walks the talk.

"When you have a leader walking the talk, it gives you better efficiency within the whole group. So, I think he's a proven leader."

Ever since Rohit took on the role of an opener in Tests, he has achieved notable success, including scoring impressive centuries in challenging conditions.

"You've seen him adapt nicely in England when it came to leaving the ball. He said that he had worked a lot on it," Zaheer said.

"You've seen that in Chennai when he played a match-defining knock. Winning the toss, batting first and getting the opposition completely out in the first innings and being instrumental in that, is something which gives satisfaction to any player playing at the highest level.
 

"So, he's had that kind of impact as well. You will see something on those line in this series (against England). It's a five-Test series so there will be a lot on his mind, not just as a batter but also as a leader.

"He has to work it out with Rahul Dravid and the selectors to see how he can rotate players.

"Both teams will be looking to do that because a five-Test series brings its own challenges and you got to be staying on top of that tactically, planning about the resources who are more useful in which conditions and get the maximum impact from every individual," Zaheer said.

The series against England begins in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Topics :Rohit SharmaIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket team

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

