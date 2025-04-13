ICC considering changes in ODI and Test rules in four-day meet in Zimbabwe

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is currently participating in a four-day conclave hosted by Zimbabwe Cricket. The event began in Harare on April 10 and moved to Victoria Falls on April 12. This is the first such meeting attended by the ICC’s new chairman, Jay Shah.

Although no official announcements have been made regarding the outcomes of the discussions, media reports suggest that the ICC is considering major rule changes, including scrapping the two new ball rule in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The rule has been widely criticised by former cricketers and experts, who blame it for contributing to the decline of the ODI format. The apex governing body is also evaluating the introduction of a stopwatch rule to measure the time between overs in Test cricket.

One ball may replace two in ODIs

The current ODI rule mandates the use of two new balls—one from each end—a practice introduced in 2011. While this was intended to keep the ball harder and cleaner for longer, it has increasingly skewed the contest in favour of batsmen. The lack of deterioration in the ball makes it difficult for bowlers to generate reverse swing or extract spin, particularly in the latter stages of the innings. This has led to an increase in high-scoring matches and diminished the impact of bowlers.

Sourav Ganguly, head of the ICC Cricket Committee and former India captain, has recommended discarding the two-ball rule and returning to a single ball for the entire 50 overs. According to Ganguly and other experts, allowing natural wear and tear on the ball would reintroduce reverse swing and spin, making the format more competitive for bowlers. The proposal is expected to be a key agenda item during the ICC meeting.

Why the shift is being considered

The primary motivation behind the proposed change is the growing dominance of batsmen in ODIs. Since both balls remain relatively new throughout the innings, bowlers struggle to generate movement or variation. This has resulted in unbalanced contests, especially on batting-friendly pitches. By reverting to a single ball, its deterioration could enable reverse swing and spin in the later overs, adding complexity for batsmen and restoring balance to the format.

Clock timer proposed for Test matches

To improve the pace of Test cricket, the ICC is also considering the introduction of a timer between overs. Under the proposed rule, a team must start a new over within 60 seconds of completing the previous one. If a team breaches this limit three times in a single innings, a five-run penalty would be imposed.

The aim is to reduce unnecessary delays and curb slow over rates, which can diminish the viewing experience and extend match duration. The ICC believes the rule could offer a practical solution to this long-standing issue by instilling a sense of urgency and rhythm throughout a Test match. The timer will first be trialled at the youth level to assess its feasibility.

Under-19 World Cup to serve as testing ground

The ICC has chosen the Under-19 World Cup as the platform to test both the reintroduction of the single-ball rule in ODIs and the over-rate timer in Tests. This setting offers a competitive yet lower-stakes environment to trial the changes without affecting senior-level international matches. The ICC will base its decision to implement the rules more broadly on the feedback and results from this tournament.

Additional experiments in T20 format

In addition to changes in the ODI and Test formats, the ICC is also expected to trial experimental tweaks in Twenty20 (T20) cricket during the Under-19 World Cup. While specific details of these experiments have not yet been disclosed, the initiative signals the ICC’s commitment to modernising the game across formats and ensuring fairness, competitiveness, and entertainment for global audiences.