IPL 2025: Why is RCB wearing green jersey in match against RR in Jaipur?

IPL 2025: Why is RCB wearing green jersey in match against RR in Jaipur?

So far, RCB have played 14 matches while wearing green, out of which they have lost 9, won just 4, and 1 match ended in no result

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (PIC: Spotzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take the field against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium today, hoping to return to winning ways after losing their last match against Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
 
Despite today’s match being played in Jaipur—known as the Pink City—RCB will bring their own colour to the occasion by donning the green jersey as part of their Go Green initiative. This campaign began in 2011 and sees RCB wear green in one match each season instead of their traditional red. The green jersey is made entirely of recycled material, supporting the team’s commitment to going carbon neutral. 
 
  The announcement of RCB wearing the green jersey was made by the team on their social media platform X, where they posted a video of players in Jaipur with the caption: “???????????????????????? ????????????????????????????: ???????????? ???????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????? ???? ???????????????????????? ???????? ????????????????????. Before we go Green against RR on Sunday, the team sported a new green travel kit en route to Jaipur, sharing a few special messages about RCB’s Go Green initiative over the years.” 
 

RCB COO on their Go Green initiative
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s chief operating officer Rajesh Menon highlighted the team’s commitment to sustainability through the green jersey initiative. He emphasised that the campaign represents more than a uniform change—it is a call to action.
 
According to Menon, being bold on and off the field is core to RCB’s identity, and as representatives of the Garden City, sustainability naturally holds importance. The franchise hopes to leverage its cultural influence to raise awareness and inspire fans to make small yet meaningful contributions to environmental conservation.
 
RCB’s record in the green jersey
 
While the green jersey initiative is socially commendable, RCB’s performance wearing green has been less impressive. They have played 14 matches in green so far, losing 9, winning just 4, and one match ending in no result.
 
Match results of RCB’s green jersey matches: 
Season Date Opponent Venue Result
2011 May-08 Kochi Tuskers Kerala Bengaluru RCB won by 9 wickets
2012 May-14 Mumbai Indians Bengaluru MI won by 5 wickets
2013 May-14 Punjab Kings Bengaluru PBKS won by 7 wickets
2014 May-24 Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru CSK won by 8 wickets
2015 May-17 Delhi Capitals Bengaluru No Result
2016 May-14 Gujarat Lions Bengaluru RCB won by 144 runs
2017 May-17 Kolkata Knight Riders Bengaluru KKR won by 6 wickets
2018 Apr-15 Rajasthan Royals Bengaluru RR won by 19 runs
2019 Apr-07 Delhi Capitals Bengaluru DC won by 4 wickets
2020 Oct-25 Chennai Super Kings Dubai CSK won by 8 wickets
2021 Sep-20 Kolkata Knight Riders Abu Dhabi KKR won by 9 wickets
2022 May-08 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai RCB won by 67 runs
2023 Apr-23 Rajasthan Royals Bengaluru RCB won by 7 runs
2024 Apr-21 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata KKR won by 1 run
 

Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals T20 cricket

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

