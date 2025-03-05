Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / ICC rankings: Kohli moves up to No 4 in ODI rankings; Axar, Shami climb up

ICC rankings: Kohli moves up to No 4 in ODI rankings; Axar, Shami climb up

India batting superstar Virat Kohli on Wednesday moved up a spot to reach fourth place in the ICC ODI rankings for batters after his match-winning 84 against Australia in Champions Trophy semifinal.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli (Pic: Sportspicz for BCCI)
Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 11:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India batting superstar Virat Kohli on Wednesday moved up a spot to reach fourth place in the ICC ODI rankings for batters after his match-winning 84 against Australia in Champions Trophy semifinal.

Kohli's rise, however, coincided with skipper Rohit Sharma dropping down two positions to fifth as South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen also moved up one spot to take the third.

India vice-captain and opener Shubman Gill continues to hold the top spot followed by Pakistan's Babar Azam at second.

Among other Indians, spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel and pacer Mohammed Shami also moved up in the rankings for all-rounders and bowlers respectively. 

Patel moved up to 13th spot with career-high 194 rating points in the latest release as per the ICC among all-rounders, which saw Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai replacing compatriot Mohammad Nabi in the process.

Omarzai now has a total of 296 rating points and moved up two positions to claimed the No 1 ranking.

Also Read

SA vs NZ HIGHLIGHTS, Champions Trophy 2025 semis: New Zealand set final date with India in Dubai

Champions Trophy 2025 grand finale: How to buy IND vs NZ final tickets?

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch SA vs NZ semis live?

Perplexity CEO announces Rs 1 cr contest for ICC Champions Trophy final

SA vs NZ: What is highest successful run chase at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium?

With eight wickets so far in the Champions Trophy, Shami, meanwhile, moved up three positions to reach 11th with 609 rating points.

New Zealand's Matt Henry (649) claimed the third spot after moving up three positions among bowlers behind Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana at the top spot and South Africa's Keshav Maharaj at second.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Women's Premier League 2025: UPW vs GG playing 11, live time, streaming

WPL 2025 UP vs GG: Pitch report and key stats of Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

Vidarbha clinch third Ranji Trophy title, beat Kerala on 1st-innings lead

WI should take leaf out of Afghanistan's book to improve: Vivian Richards

Check full list of Ranji Trophy winners and runners-up with their captains

Topics :ICC Champions TrophyIndia cricket team

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story