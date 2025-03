Check full list of Ranji Trophy winners and runners-up with their captains

The 90th edition of the Ranji Trophy has concluded with Vidarbha lifting their third title, as they finished the final against Kerala with a draw at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur. Vidarbha took the first innings lead and hence was declared the champions for this year. The Ranji Trophy, India’s premier red-ball cricket competition, was first introduced in the 1934-35 season under the name "Cricket Championship of India" before it was renamed the following year.

The inaugural champions were Bombay, who have since dominated the tournament with a remarkable 42 titles, the latest of which came last year when they triumphed over Vidarbha in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Karnataka, previously known as Mysore, holds the second-highest number of titles with eight.