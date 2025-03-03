Women's Premier League 2025: UPW vs GG playing 11, live time, streaming

UP Warriorz will look to bounce back and seek revenge when they face Gujarat Giants in a crucial Women's Premier League match on March 3 as the Lucknow leg of the tournament begins on Monday. The two teams previously met on February 16 in Vadodara, where Gujarat secured a six-wicket victory. However, Gujarat's form has fluctuated since then, suffering back-to-back losses to Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, leaving them at the bottom of the standings. A win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru revived their playoff hopes, and now, with UP Warriorz, Gujarat, and RCB all tied on four points, this clash is a must-win for both teams.

ALSO READ: WPL 2025: UP Warrioz and GG to clash in a battle of survival on Monday Gujarat's batting has been inconsistent, with key players like Dayalan Hemalatha and Harleen Deol struggling. Skipper Ashleigh Gardner has led by example, scoring a match-winning 58 against RCB. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz have had their own batting struggles, often depending on their lower order to rescue them. Sophie Ecclestone and Chinelle Henry have been key contributors. Both teams will need to step up to stay in the playoff race.

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants playing 11 today

UPW playing 11 (probable): Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma(c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Uma Chetry(w), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud

GG playing 11 (probable): Beth Mooney (w), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satchare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam

UPW vs GG head-to-head

Also Read

Total matches played: 4

UP Warriorz Women won: 3

Gujarat Giants Women won: 1

No results: 0

Squads of both teams

UP Warriorz squad: Alana King, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Chinelle Henry, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Kiran Navgire, Sophie Ecclestone, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Tahlia Mcgrath, Chamari Athapaththu, Poonam Khemnar, Uma Chetry, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Vrinda Dinesh

Gujarat Giants squad: Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Prakashika Naik, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Sayali Satchare, Danielle Gibson, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Shakil, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Simran Shaikh, Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Tanuja Kanwar

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the UPW vs GG Women's Premier League 2025 match take place?

UP Warriorz will take on Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League 2025 on March 3.

What is the venue of the UPW vs GG WPL 2025 match?

Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket stadium will host the UPW vs GG match in WPL 2025.

At what time will the live toss for the UPW vs GG WPL 2025 match take place?

The UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the UPW vs GG WPL 2025 match begin?

The live match time for UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the UPW vs GG Women's Premier League 2025 match?

The UPW vs GG cricket match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

How do you watch the live streaming of today's UPW vs GG match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of WPL 2025 matches.