WPL 2025 UP vs GG: Pitch report and key stats of Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BRSABV) Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, inaugurated in 2017, will host the third phase of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025, beginning Monday, March 3. UP Warriorz will be taking on the Gujarat Giants in the first match at the venue this season. Previously, this venue has been home to Uttar Pradesh state teams, the Indian national cricket team, and the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2023. This will be the first time Ekana Stadium hosts the UP Warriorz, as BCCI announced it as one of the key venues for WPL 2025. The stadium will stage four matches from March 3 to March 8. The home side will then face Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants again in reverse fixtures before meeting Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final match at the venue. ALSO READ: WPL 2025: UP Warrioz and GG to clash in a battle of survival on Monday

Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Lucknow will range from 26°C to 30°C during the day, cooling down to 13°C to 16°C at night. There is no rain forecast, but dew could play a role during matches.

Ekana cricket Stadium, Lucknow: Pitch report for UPW vs GG WPL 2025 match

Unlike other venues known for their batter-friendly pitches, Ekana Stadium tends to favor bowlers, particularly spinners and slower bowlers. The wicket has produced varied results during the IPL, so it will be interesting to see how it plays during the WPL 2025 season.

Ekana cricket Stadium, Lucknow: Women’s T20 records