WPL 2025 UP vs GG: Pitch report and key stats of Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

Shashwat Nishant
Mar 03 2025
The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BRSABV) Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, inaugurated in 2017, will host the third phase of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025, beginning Monday, March 3. UP Warriorz will be taking on the Gujarat Giants in the first match at the venue this season. Previously, this venue has been home to Uttar Pradesh state teams, the Indian national cricket team, and the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2023.  This will be the first time Ekana Stadium hosts the UP Warriorz, as BCCI announced it as one of the key venues for WPL 2025. The stadium will stage four matches from March 3 to March 8. The home side will then face Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants again in reverse fixtures before meeting Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final match at the venue. 
 
Weather Forecast 
Temperatures in Lucknow will range from 26°C to 30°C during the day, cooling down to 13°C to 16°C at night. There is no rain forecast, but dew could play a role during matches.
 
Ekana cricket Stadium, Lucknow: Pitch report for UPW vs GG WPL 2025 match
 
Unlike other venues known for their batter-friendly pitches, Ekana Stadium tends to favor bowlers, particularly spinners and slower bowlers. The wicket has produced varied results during the IPL, so it will be interesting to see how it plays during the WPL 2025 season.

Ekana cricket Stadium, Lucknow: Women’s T20 records
 
The highest total in Women’s T20Is at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow was 159/4, scored by South Africa Women in their match against India Women on March 21, 2021, which they won. India Women scored 158/4 in the same match but lost. On March 20, 2021, South Africa Women posted 133/2, winning against India Women. India Women made 130/6 in the same match but lost. Other notable scores include India’s 114/1 in 11 overs (March 23, 2021), which was a win, and South Africa’s 112/7 (March 23, 2021), which ended in a loss. 
Ekana Cricket Stadium Highest total in Women’s T20Is
Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result Match Date
SA Women 159/4 20 7.95 2 v India Women Lucknow won 21/03/21
India Women 158/4 20 7.9 1 v SA Women Lucknow lost 21/03/21
SA Women 133/2 19.1 6.93 2 v India Women Lucknow won 20/03/21
India Women 130/6 20 6.5 1 v SA Women Lucknow lost 20/03/21
India Women 114/1 11 10.36 2 v SA Women Lucknow won 23/03/21
SA Women 112/7 20 5.6 1 v India Women Lucknow lost 23/03/21
 
Mar 03 2025

