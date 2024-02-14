ICC Rankings: Nabi ends Shakib Al Hasan's long reign as top ODI all-rounder

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi on Wednesday became the oldest player to headline the ICC ODI all-rounders' list, ending Shakib Al Hasan's long reign at the top.

There is little to no change at the top of the Test rankings with India's Jasprit Bumrah firmly perched at the top of the bowlers' list.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India's Ravindra Jadeja, who is set to return in the third Test against England beginning Thursday, still led the way comprehensively in Test all-rounders' rankings.

Nabi reached the No.1 spot following his 136 during the opening match of Afghanistan's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, while the 39-year-old also picked up a wicket in the same contest to gain one place and move to seventh on the latest rankings for ODI bowlers.

At 39 years 1 month, Nabi has become the oldest player to top the ICC ODI all-rounders' table, breaking the record held by Tillakaratne Dilshan, who was 38 years 8 months when he was top in June 2015.

The Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib held the position for for 1739 days -- from May 7, 2019 (when he took over from Rashid Khan) until February 9 -- the longest unbroken stretch anyone has had on top of the ODI all-rounder rankings.

But an ongoing injury concern coupled with some good recent form from Nabi has seen a change at the top.

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj maintained his lead at the top of ODI bowlers' list while Sri Lanka duo Wanindu Hasaranga (up 14 spots to equal 26th) and Dilshan Madushanka (up four places to 33rd) joined Nabi in making some ground on the latest set of rankings released on Wednesday.