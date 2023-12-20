Home / Cricket / News / ICC rankings: Shubman Gill loses top ODI batters spot to Babar Azam

ICC rankings: Shubman Gill loses top ODI batters spot to Babar Azam

India opener Shubman Gill's reign at the top of the ODI batters' list was short-lived as he was replaced by former Pakistani skipper Babar Azam in the ICC Player Rankings issued on Wednesday

Babar Azam
Press Trust of India Dubai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 11:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India opener Shubman Gill's reign at the top of of the ODI batters' list was short-lived as he was replaced by former Pakistani skipper Babar Azam in the ICC Player Rankings issued on Wednesday.

The Indian attained the top spot during the ODI World Cup last month, but since then he has not played any ODI.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Babar is back at the top with 824 rating points, while Gill (810) is the second spot followed by teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Shreyas Iyer has dropped to 12th, while KL Rahul has moved a spot to 16th.

In the bowlers' chart, South African spinner Keshav Maharaj remains at the top followed by Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj (3rd), Jasprit Bumrah (5th) and Kuldeep Yadav (8th) are the other Indians to feature in the top 10.

Mohammad Shami is at the 11th spot, while spinner Ravindra Jadeja is ranked 22nd.

The all-rounders' list remains relatively unchanged, with Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan staying at the top spot.

Jadeja (12th) and Hardik Pandya (17th) are the only Indians in the top 20.

In T20Is, India's Suryakumar Yadav remains atop the batting chart.

Adil Rashid holds the number one spot among T20 bowlers, becoming only the second English spinner after Graeme Swann to do so.

Rashid has replaced Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, thanks to his seven-wicket haul in four T20Is against the West Indies, while Ravi Bishnoi (3rd) is the top-ranked Indian.

Shakib leads the chart among T20 all-rounders, with Pandya (4th) being the highest-ranked Indian.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson dominates the number one spot among Test batters, followed by Joe Root (2nd) and Steven Smith (3rd).

Australia's Usman Khawaja has risen to the fourth spot following a stellar show in the opening Test against Pakistan in Perth. Rohit (10th) is the highest-ranked Indian.

Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tops the Test bowlers' chart, followed by Kagiso Rabada, Shakib and Jadeja.

A few Aussies have scaled heights, with skipper Pat Cummins climbing to the third place, followed by Nathan Lyon (5th), Mitchell Starc (8th) and Josh Hazlewood (10th), thanks to their dominant display against Pakistan.

In the all-rounders' chart, Jadeja remains at the summit, followed by Ashwin in the second spot, while Axar Patel is ranked fifth.

Also Read

World Cup: Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain from all 3 formats

Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam says big win against Nepal boost for India match

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam's 151 rings the danger bell for India

Gill breaks the long-standing record of Babar Azam against WI in 2nd ODI

ICC World Cup, IND vs PAK: Shubman Gill trains, may return to India's XI

Starc will be X-factor, leader of KKR attack in IPL 2024: Mentor Gambhir

Australia cricketer Healy justifies husband Starc's record IPL paycheck

IND W vs AUS W Test: Harmanpreet calls intensity key to win against Aussies

IND vs SA 3rd ODI preview: India eye runs from top-order in series-decider

Soumya Sarkar's 169 not enough as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Shubman GillBabar AzamICC RankingsICC ODI rankings

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story