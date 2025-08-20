ICC reinstates Rohit and Virat in ODI rankings; admits technical glitch

ICC explained the reason behind the Rohit-Virat names missing
Retirement rumours put to rest for now
Rohit-Virat back in top five
|Position
|Player
|Country
|Rating
|1
|Shubman Gill
|India
|784
|2
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|756
|3
|Babar Azam
|Pakistan
|751
|4
|Virat Kohli
|India
|736
|5
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|720
|6
|Charith Asalanka
|Sri Lanka
|719
|7
|Harry Tector
|Ireland
|708
|8
|Shreyas Iyer
|India
|704
|9
|Ibrahim Zadran
|Afghanistan
|676
|10
|Kusal Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|669
|11
|Shai Hope
|West Indies
|661
|12
|Travis Head
|Australia
|650
|12
|Keacy Carty
|West Indies
|650
|14
|Rassie van der Dussen
|South Africa
|648
|15
|KL Rahul
|India
|638
