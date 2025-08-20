Home / Cricket / News / ICC reinstates Rohit and Virat in ODI rankings; admits technical glitch

ICC reinstates Rohit and Virat in ODI rankings; admits technical glitch

According to the ICC, a system error led to the temporary exclusion of both players from the updated list

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 7:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday clarified that the sudden disappearance of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the latest ODI rankings was the result of a technical glitch in its system. The clarification came after fans across the globe noticed the absence of India’s senior batters from the charts updated on August 20. 

ICC explained the reason behind the Rohit-Virat names missing

According to the ICC, a system error led to the temporary exclusion of both players from the updated list, even though Rohit and Kohli had been among the top five batters in the ODI rankings earlier this week. “It was an inadvertent technical issue during the update process. The rankings have now been corrected, and all players’ positions reflect accurately,” an ICC official stated while talking to Hindustan Times.

Retirement rumours put to rest for now

For several hours, speculation was rife among Indian fans that the absence of the two legends from the list was linked to impending retirement announcements. This confusion grew because both Rohit (who recently announced his international retirement) and Kohli had been subjects of retirement rumours.

Rohit-Virat back in top five

After ICC’s clarification, Rohit and Virat are back in the top five of ICC ODI batters’ rankings, with Rohit back at his number two spot with 756 rating points, while Kohli is back at number four with 736 rating points.
 
ICC batters’ rankings for men’s ODIs
 
Position Player Country Rating
1 Shubman Gill India 784
2 Rohit Sharma India 756
3 Babar Azam Pakistan 751
4 Virat Kohli India 736
5 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand 720
6 Charith Asalanka Sri Lanka 719
7 Harry Tector Ireland 708
8 Shreyas Iyer India 704
9 Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan 676
10 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 669
11 Shai Hope West Indies 661
12 Travis Head Australia 650
12 Keacy Carty West Indies 650
14 Rassie van der Dussen South Africa 648
15 KL Rahul India 638
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DPL Season 2: East Delhi Riders get the better of Purani Dilli 6 by 21 runs

Prithvi Shaw fires back at critics after maiden FC hundred for Maharashtra

Babar, Rizwan downgraded as PCB finds no player fit for top contract

Maharaj's 5-33 Sparks 98-Run Win for South Africa over Australia

India women's ODI World Cup 2025 squad announced; Shafali Verma misses out

Topics :Virat KohliRohit SharmaICC Rankings

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story