ICC reinstates Rohit and Virat in ODI rankings; admits technical glitch

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday clarified that the sudden disappearance of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the latest ODI rankings was the result of a technical glitch in its system. The clarification came after fans across the globe noticed the absence of India's senior batters from the charts updated on August 20.

ICC explained the reason behind the Rohit-Virat names missing

According to the ICC, a system error led to the temporary exclusion of both players from the updated list, even though Rohit and Kohli had been among the top five batters in the ODI rankings earlier this week. “It was an inadvertent technical issue during the update process. The rankings have now been corrected, and all players’ positions reflect accurately,” an ICC official stated while talking to Hindustan Times.

Retirement rumours put to rest for now For several hours, speculation was rife among Indian fans that the absence of the two legends from the list was linked to impending retirement announcements. This confusion grew because both Rohit (who recently announced his international retirement) and Kohli had been subjects of retirement rumours. Rohit-Virat back in top five After ICC’s clarification, Rohit and Virat are back in the top five of ICC ODI batters’ rankings, with Rohit back at his number two spot with 756 rating points, while Kohli is back at number four with 736 rating points. ICC batters’ rankings for men’s ODIs