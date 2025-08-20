DPL Season 2: East Delhi Riders get the better of Purani Dilli 6 by 21 runs

East Delhi Riders delivered a commanding all-round performance to defeat Purani Dilli 6 by 21 runs in a Delhi Premier League Season 2 game to become the first team to qualify for the play-offs.

Defending a competitive 173, the Riders struck early as Manjeet fell for a duck on the second ball of the innings.

Navdeep Saini piled on the pressure in the third over, dismissing Kush Nagpal (1) to leave Dilli 6 in trouble.

Despite a spirited resistance from Samarth Seth (41 off 30), Pranav Pant (29 off 25) and skipper Vansh Bedi (48 off 26), the chase never fully took off. Purani Dilli 6 eventually stumbled to 151/8 in their 20 overs.

Navdeep Saini was the standout bowler, producing a fiery spell of 3/21 in his four overs. He was well supported by the rest of the Riders' attack, who never allowed Dilli 6's middle-order revival to blossom into a match-winning partnership. Earlier, opting to bat first, East Delhi Riders built their innings around two crucial knocks. Skipper and wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat played a captain's hand with an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls, while Arpit Rana anchored the top order with a composed 64 off 47. Their innings propelled the Riders to a challenging 172/6. Smart rotation of strike, sharp running between the wickets, and timely acceleration in the death overs also highlighted the team's batting effort.