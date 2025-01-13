'Kapil Dev betrayed me, I almost shot him': Yograj Singh's explosive claim

In an interview with YouTuber Samdish Bhatia, former cricketer Yograj Singh, father of Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh, opened up about a shocking incident involving cricket icon Kapil Dev. Yograj claimed that he once went to Kapil’s house with a pistol, intending to kill him after being dropped from the cricket team.

"Kapil Dev became the captain of India, North Zone, and Haryana, he dropped me for no reason," Yograj said.

“My wife asked me to confront him, but I decided to teach him a lesson instead. I took my pistol and went to Kapil’s house in Sector 9. He came out with his mother. That’s when I stopped.”

A moment of rage and restraint

Yograj’s fury was driven by what he perceived as an unjust exclusion orchestrated by Kapil Dev and others in cricket’s power circles. He recalled confronting Kapil Dev directly outside his house: “I abused him a dozen times and told him, ‘Because of you, I’ve lost everything. I want to put a bullet through your head, but I won’t do it because your pious mother is standing here.’ Then I left.”

Cricket politics and betrayal

Yograj further accused Kapil Dev and others, including the late Bishan Singh Bedi, of conspiring against him during his career. He revealed how their politics led him to quit the game altogether.

“These guys plotted against me. I never forgave Bishan Singh Bedi. Ravindra Chadha, a selector, told me I wasn’t picked because Bedi thought I was too close to Sunil Gavaskar,” Yograj said. “They thought I was Gavaskar’s man because I played in Mumbai.”

This bitterness left Yograj with one resolution: to make his son Yuvraj a star. “That was the moment I decided I wouldn’t play cricket. Yuvi will play,” he said.

A father’s revenge through his son

After India’s 2011 ODI World Cup victory, led by Yuvraj Singh’s heroics, Yograj took a swipe at Kapil Dev.

“In 2011, when India won the World Cup, the only man crying was Kapil Dev. I sent him a paper cutting saying, ‘My son did better than you in the World Cup," he added.

Yograj Singh on MS Dhoni

Yograj Singh, who had previously accused MS Dhoni of sabotaging his son Yuvraj Singh’s career, shared a surprising shift in his perspective during the interview. Known for his sharp criticism of the former Indian captain, Yograj praised Dhoni’s leadership qualities and fearlessness.

“I found Dhoni to be a motivated captain, someone who knows how to guide his team,” Yograj said. “The best thing about him was his ability to read the wicket and tell the bowlers exactly where to bowl.”

He also recalled a moment that left a deep impression on him: “What I liked the most about him [Dhoni] was his fearlessness. In Australia, Mitchell Johnson hit him on the grill, and he didn’t flinch. The very next ball, he hit a six. Aise log kaafi kam hote hai [There are very few people like him].”

This praise stood in stark contrast to Yograj’s earlier allegations against Dhoni. He had previously blamed Dhoni for Yuvraj’s premature retirement and vowed never to forgive him.

“In 2024, I openly said I wouldn’t forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror. He’s a great cricketer, but what he did to my son can never be forgiven,” Yograj had said at the time. “I’ve never forgiven anyone who wronged me, and I never will,” he said. Watch the full interview here: