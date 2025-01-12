IND W vs IRE W: India records their highest ODI total; check the full list

The Women in Blue are keeping their red-hot streak at home intact. After beating Ireland Women by six wickets in the first ODI at Rajkot on Friday, the Smriti Mandhana-led team broke a huge record against the Irish side in the second ODI at the same venue on Sunday.
India, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, posted a mammoth total of 370 for five, thanks to a century from Jemimah Rodrigues (102) and half-centuries from skipper Smriti Mandhana (73), Harleen Deol (89), and Pratika Rawal (67). This is India’s highest total in women’s ODI cricket. Their previous best was 358, achieved twice—once against the same opposition in 2017 and again against the West Indies in the recently concluded series in December 2024.
Full list of India’s highest totals in women’s ODIs
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Date
|370/5
|v IRE Women
|Rajkot
|12-Jan-25
|358/2
|v IRE Women
|Potchefstroom
|15-May-17
|358/5
|v WI Women
|Vadodara
|24-Dec-24
|333/5
|v ENG Women
|Canterbury
|21-Sep-22
|325/3
|v SA Women
|Bengaluru
|19-Jun-24
|317/8
|v WI Women
|Hamilton
|12-Mar-22
|314/9
|v WI Women
|Vadodara
|22-Dec-24
|302/3
|v SA Women
|Kimberley
|07-Feb-18
|298/2
|v WI Women
|Dhanbad
|26-Feb-04
|289/2
|v PAK Women
|Karachi
|30-Dec-05
While India might have broken their personal best in women’s ODIs, the overall record for the highest total belongs to New Zealand, who scored 491 for four—also against Ireland—back in 2018.
The next three highest totals in women’s ODIs also belong to New Zealand, with scores of 455 against Pakistan, 440 against Ireland, and 418 against Denmark.
Full list of highest team totals in women’s ODIs
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Date
|NZ Women
|491/4
|v IRE Women
|Dublin
|08-Jun-18
|NZ Women
|455/5
|v PAK Women
|Christchurch
|29-Jan-97
|NZ Women
|440/3
|v IRE Women
|Dublin
|13-Jun-18
|NZ Women
|418
|v IRE Women
|Dublin
|10-Jun-18
|AUS Women
|412/3
|v DEN Women
|Mumbai
|16-Dec-97
|AUS Women
|397/4
|v PAK Women
|Melbourne
|07-Feb-97
|ENG Women
|378/5
|v PAK Women
|Worcester
|22-Jun-16
|ENG Women
|377/7
|v PAK Women
|Leicester
|27-Jun-17
|ENG Women
|376/2
|v PAK Women
|Vijayawada
|12-Dec-97
|NL Women
|375/5
|v Japan Women
|Schiedam
|23-Jul-03
|NZ Women
|373/7
|v PAK Women
|Sydney
|19-Mar-09
|ENG Women
|373/5
|v SA Women
|Bristol
|05-Jul-17
|ENG Women
|371/7
|v SA Women
|Leicester
|18-Jul-22
|AUS Women
|371/8
|v India Women
|Brisbane
|08-Dec-24
|India Women
|370/5
|v IRE Women
|Rajkot
|12-Jan-25
|WI Women
|368/8
|v SL Women
|Mumbai
|03-Feb-13
|ENG Women
|366/4
|v PAK Women
|Taunton
|27-Jun-16