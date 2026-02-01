ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Full schedule, teams, live streaming

The ICC U19 World Cup 2026 is set to enter its knockout stages, with the final four teams set to take on each other in the two semifinals on February 3 and 4, before the winners of the two semifinals face each other in the title clash on Friday, February 6.

Earlier, Australia, England and Afghanistan booked their spots in the semifinals, while five-time champions India joined them last after their final Super Six match against Pakistan on Sunday.

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Qualified teams

India

England

Australia

Afghanistan

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Full schedule

While India have confirmed their place in the semifinals their opponents will be decided after the completion of their ongoing match against Pakistan. If India beat Pakistan they will play Afghanistan on February 4, while if Pakistan wins the game India will face defending champions Australia on February 3.