WPL 2026 playoffs date and time (IST), teams qualified, live streaming

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 will enter its playoff stage on Tuesday, February 3, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, with the Eliminator match. The winner of the Eliminator will take on the group stage table-toppers in the final of the season on Thursday, February 5.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who finished the group stage as points table leaders, have booked their place in the final directly, while Ashleigh Gardner-led Gujarat Giants, with their first-ever win over Mumbai Indians in their final group stage match, have confirmed a spot in the Eliminator.

All three remaining teams, i.e., Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, are still in contention for the last playoff spot, which will be filled after the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match on Sunday.

WPL 2026 Playoffs: Qualified teams

Directly to final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

To Eliminator

Gujarat Giants

Delhi Capitals / Mumbai Indians / UP Warriorz

WPL 2026 Playoffs: Full schedule

Date Match Venue City Team 1 Team 2 Local Time Tue, Feb 3 2026 Eliminator BCA Stadium, Kotambi Vadodara Gujarat Giants Women TBC 7:30 PM Thu, Feb 5 2026 Final BCA Stadium, Kotambi Vadodara Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women TBC 7:30 PM

WPL 2026 Playoffs: Full squad of qualified teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D Hemalatha

Gujarat Giants: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney (w), Ashleigh Gardner (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kashvee Gautam, Anushka Sharma, Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh Thakur, Ayushi Soni, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari

WPL 2026 Playoffs: Live streaming and telecast details

