ICC Under 19 World Cup final LIVE SCORE, IND vs AUS: Aussies win toss, bat
India vs Australia ICC U-19 World Cup Final, Live Score Updates: Australian skipper Hugh Weibgen won the toss and decided to bat first at the Willowmore Park in Benoni
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
In the grand finale of ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024, India will lock horns with Australia at Willowmoore Park, Benoni today. India is aiming for a record-extending sixth ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup title, and its first successful defence of the crown. Amazingly, India are featuring in the fifth successive final at this event, and the defending champions will be keen to maintain their dominance at this event. India defeated Australia in 2012 and 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup finals to lift the trophy.
India Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 Playing 11
India U19 Playing 11 probables: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey.
Australia U19 Playing 11 probables: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks (wk), Ollie Peake, Tom Campbell, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler.
India vs Australia U19 World Cup final Live Telecast
Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast the IND u19 vs AUS u19 final with English commentary.
IND u19 vs AUS u19 final Live streaming
Disney+Hotstar will live stream India vs Australia final match.
1:13 PM
Australia playing 11 for the final
Australia U19 Playing XI
Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Oliver Peake, Raf MacMillan, Charlie Anderson, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler
1:12 PM
India playing 11 for the final
India U19 Playing XI
Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey
1:09 PM
Pitch Report
In the pitch report, Abhinav Mukund said that there are a bit of cracks in the wicket and there could be variable bounce. There is very little water on the surface and it is dry. 200 could be a par score at a venue where the wicket is situated 1000m above sea level.
1:06 PM
Australia wins the toss, opts to bat first
Australia skipper Hugh Weibgen won the toss against India's Uday Saharan and decided to bat first instead of his decision in the semi-final where he had chosen to bowl first. India’s skipper said they were ready for bowling first although they also wanted to bat first.
1:03 PM
Australia’s probable playing 11 for the U-19 World Cup final
Australia playing 11 Probables
Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks (wk), Ollie Peake, Tom Campbell, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler
1:02 PM
India’s probable playing 11 for the U-19 World Cup final
India playing 11 Probables
Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey
12:59 PM
Squad of both the finalists at the U-19 World Cup 2024
Squads
India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan
Australia U19 Squad: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Oliver Peake, Tom Campbell, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler, Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Corey Wasley, Aidan O Connor
12:56 PM
Australia trends in U19 World Cup 2024
Team trends: Australia have endured shaky moments in each of their three run-chases in the tournament to date. Meanwhile, in the two games they batted first, they won by 225 and 110 runs respectively.
12:50 PM
Team India trends in U19 World Cup 2024
Team trends: India have been dominant batting first in the tournament, winning each of their first five games by setting up a target. Three of those five wins came by a margin of over 200 runs.
12:41 PM
Road to final: How Australia fared in ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024
- The Australian team led by Hugh Weibgen went through the group stage with differing degrees of dominance. More significantly, though, several players stood out at different points during the competition.
- Their pacers, spearheaded by Callum Vidler, were devastating against Namibia, but they needed captain Weibgen to pull them out of a tight spot and secure victory. Harry Dixon was outstanding at the bat against Zimbabwe, and Harkirat Bajwa's bowling completely destroyed the opposition. Ryan Hicks saved the day in their final group stage match, a victory over Sri Lanka that solidified their place atop the standings.
- Weibgen's incredible century against England in the Super Six stage set the tone for a resounding victory in Kimberley. Next, Sam Konstas' century against the West Indies stood despite a batting error.
12:29 PM
Road to final: How India fared in ICC U19 World Cup 2024 so far
- Thanks to outstanding performances from Saumy Pandey, Musheer Khan, and Naman Tiwari, India dominated the early stages of the tournament, winning decisively against Bangladesh, Ireland, and the USA.
- In the Super Six phase, Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas both scored centuries in a significant victory over Nepal, while Musheer Khan's second century helped pave the way for an important victory against New Zealand.
- India faced a tough test in the semi-final matchup against South Africa, as players like Tristan Luus and Kwena Maphaka proved to be formidable. But once again, a strong alliance between Saharan and Dhas guided India through a punishing test and secured their spot in the championship game.
- Undoubtedly, this hard-fought victory provided the young Indian unit with invaluable preparation for the summit clash against Australia today
12:07 PM
U19 World Cup 2024: IND vs AUS Preview
India and Australia are set to renew the rivalry on the global stage once again as the two teams lock horns in the final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024. The senior teams have already clashed against each other in the last year, with Australia emerging victorious on both occasions -- the WTC 2023 final and the ICC ODI World Cup final.
TAP HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW
11:59 AM
ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 final: India vs Australia live updates
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia final at ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024.
First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 11:58 AM IST