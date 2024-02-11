Home / Cricket / News / ICC Under 19 World Cup final LIVE SCORE, IND vs AUS: Weibgen-Dixon bat well
LiveNew Update

ICC Under 19 World Cup final LIVE SCORE, IND vs AUS: Weibgen-Dixon bat well

India vs Australia ICC U-19 World Cup Final, Live Score Updates: After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, Australia lost Konstas early. However, Weibgen and Dixon are batting well

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
India vs Australia final in ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 2:29 PM IST
In the grand finale of ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024, Australian skipper Hugh Weibgen won the toss and decided to bat first against India at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday, February 11 (today). There was just one change in the Australian line-up as Charlie Anderson came in for Tom Campbell while India made no changes.  India is aiming for a record-extending sixth ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup title, and its  first successful defence of the crown. Amazingly, India are featuring in the fifth successive final at this event, and the defending champions will be keen to maintain their dominance at this event. India defeated Australia in 2012 and 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup finals to lift the trophy.
India Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 Playing 11
India U19 Playing 11: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey
Australia U19 Playing 11: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Oliver Peake, Raf MacMilllan, Charlie Anderson, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler
Stay tuned for India under 19 vs Australia under 19 live cricket score and match updates here

2:29 PM

Fifty up for Australia

2:22 PM

Nearly a wicket for Murugan

2:20 PM

Musheer economical

2:19 PM

Powerplay over

2:12 PM

Five overs for Limbani

2:05 PM

Musheer Khan into the attack

2:03 PM

Four leg byes

1:58 PM

Ball keeping low

1:56 PM

Limbani continues

1:55 PM

Saumy Pandey into the attack

1:49 PM

Weibgen off the mark

1:44 PM

Limbani strikes, cleans up Konstas

1:42 PM

Dixon targets Naman Tiwari

1:36 PM

Raj Limbani starts the proceedings

1:28 PM

National Anthems

1:24 PM

Anrich Nortje comes in with the trophy

1:19 PM

One change in the Australian playing 11

1:13 PM

Australia playing 11 for the final

1:12 PM

India playing 11 for the final

1:09 PM

Pitch Report

1:06 PM

Australia wins the toss, opts to bat first

1:03 PM

Australia’s probable playing 11 for the U-19 World Cup final

1:02 PM

India’s probable playing 11 for the U-19 World Cup final

12:59 PM

Squad of both the finalists at the U-19 World Cup 2024

12:56 PM

Australia trends in U19 World Cup 2024

12:50 PM

Team India trends in U19 World Cup 2024

12:41 PM

Road to final: How Australia fared in ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024

12:29 PM

Road to final: How India fared in ICC U19 World Cup 2024 so far

12:07 PM

U19 World Cup 2024: IND vs AUS Preview

11:59 AM

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 final: India vs Australia live updates

2:29 PM

Fifty up for Australia

 
Over Summary: 2 4 0 0 1 1; Australia 57-1 after 13 overs
Hugh Weibgen (26), Harry Dixon (25); Musheer Khan 3-0-11-0
 
Fifty has come up for Australia here as Weibgen gets among runs. 
 

2:22 PM

Nearly a wicket for Murugan

 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 1 1 0; Australia 49-1 after 12 overs
Hugh Weibgen (19), Harry Dixon (24); Murugan Abhishek 2-0-5-0
 
Nearly gets him does Murugan. What a ball that was it pitched on off and went through the gate between the bat and pad of Sam Dixon, but missed the stumps. 
 

2:20 PM

Musheer economical

 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 1 0 1; Australia 47-1 after 11 overs
Hugh Weibgen (18), Harry Dixon (23); Musheer Khan 2-0-3-0
 
Musheer Khan continues from the other end and he continues to remain economical. 
 

2:19 PM

Powerplay over

 
Over Summary: 1 0 0 1 0 1; Australia 45-1 after 10 overs
Hugh Weibgen (17), Harry Dixon (22); Murugan Abhishek 1-0-3-0
 
Murugan Abhishek is the new man into the attack and he goes for just three singles as the powerplay comes to an end. 
 

2:12 PM

Five overs for Limbani

 
Over Summary: 1 0 1 1 0 0; Australia 42-1 after 9 overs
Hugh Weibgen (15), Harry Dixon (21); Raj Limbani 5-0-12-1
 
Limabni is now into his fifth over. He bowls yet another good over and is able to concede only three. 
 

2:05 PM

Musheer Khan into the attack

 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 1 0; Australia 39-1 after 8 overs
Hugh Weibgen (13), Harry Dixon (20); Musheer Khan 1-0-1-0
 
Musheer Khan, the brother of Sarfaraz Khan, is into the attack as yet another left-arm spinner and he is bowling yorkers here. 
 

2:03 PM

Four leg byes

 
Over Summary: 0 0 1 4lb 0 0; Australia 38-1 after 7 overs
Hugh Weibgen (11), Harry Dixon (20); Raj Limbani 4-0-9-1
 
Limabni is getting the ball back into the right-handers brilliantly and he has an away swinger as well. Edge and it flies away for a four down the leg. 
 

1:58 PM

Ball keeping low

 
Over Summary: 1 0 0 1 1 1; Australia 33-1 after 6 overs
Hugh Weibgen (11), Harry Dixon (20); Saumy Pandey 2-0-10-0
 
The ball is keeping low here and as a result, it is hard to get the runs. 
 

1:56 PM

Limbani continues

 
Over Summary: 0 0 4 0 0 0; Australia 29-1 after 5 overs
Hugh Weibgen (9), Harry Dixon (18); Raj Limbani 3-0-8-1
 
Raj Limbani continues from the other end and he concedes only a four here. 
 

1:55 PM

Saumy Pandey into the attack

 
Over Summary: 1 0 3 0 Wd 0 1; Australia 25-1 after 4 overs
Hugh Weibgen (5), Harry Dixon (18); Saumy Pandey 1-0-6-0
 
Saumy Pandey has been brought into the attack as he has favourable figures against right-handers and India wants to get rid of Weibgen quickly. 
 

1:49 PM

Weibgen off the mark

 
Over Summary: 0 0 W 0 0 3; Australia 19-1 after 3 overs
Hugh Weibgen (3), Harry Dixon (15); Raj Limbani 2-0-4-1
 
Weibgen gets off the mark with three runs after Limbani picked up the wicket of Konstas. 
 

1:44 PM

Limbani strikes, cleans up Konstas


Raj Limbani, the man who changed the game with his swing bowling in the semi-final against South Africa, has struck here in the final too as a big in-swinger from the right-arm quick crases through the defences of Konstas and the Aussie opener is out for a duck. 

1:42 PM

Dixon targets Naman Tiwari

 
Over Summary: 4 6 0 4 Wd 0 0; Australia 16-0 after 2 overs
Sam Konstas (0), Harry Dixon (15); Naman Tiwari 1-0-15-0
 
Naman Tiwari gets the edge off Dixon’s bat first ball, but because of a lone slip, it flies away for a four. Theme there is a six and another four in the over to make it a 15-run over. 
 

1:36 PM

Raj Limbani starts the proceedings

 
Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 0 0; Australia 1-0 after 1 overs
Sam Konstas (0), Harry Dixon (1); Raj Limbani 1-0-1-0
 
It is Raj Limbani who has started the proceedings for Team India with the ball and he is getting the right amount of help in overcast conditions. 
 

1:28 PM

National Anthems

 
The teams are out for the national anthems and it would be the Aussie national anthem first, followed by that of India. 
 

1:24 PM

Anrich Nortje comes in with the trophy

 
Anrich Nortje, the South African pacer, who is the brand ambassador of the tournament comes up with the trophy, beholden in his white gloves as the teams line up for the national anthems. 
 

1:19 PM

One change in the Australian playing 11

 
Tom Campbell, who bowled off-spin and was able to play a crucial role in the chase with an important partnership alongside Oliver Peake against Pakistan, is out and is replaced by a pacer Charlie Anderson, who too can bat. 
 

1:13 PM

Australia playing 11 for the final

 
Australia U19 Playing XI 
 
Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Oliver Peake, Raf MacMillan, Charlie Anderson, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler
 

1:12 PM

India playing 11 for the final

 
India U19 Playing XI
 
Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey
 

1:09 PM

Pitch Report

 
In the pitch report, Abhinav Mukund said that there are a bit of cracks in the wicket and there could be variable bounce. There is very little water on the surface and it is dry. 200 could be a par score at a venue where the wicket is situated 1000m above sea level. 
 
Topics :ICC U19 Cricket World CupICC U-19 World CupIndia vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamcricket broadcastsports broadcastingHotstarStar Sports

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

