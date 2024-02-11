ICC U19 World Cup final: IND vs AUS playing 11, live match time, streaming

India will be eyeing their sixth ICC Under 19 World Cup title when Uday Saharan team lock horns with Australia in the final at Willowmoore Park, Benoni today. This will be third time in past one year that India men's team will clash with Australia in a final of a competition. Captain Uday Saharan ahead of the final said that his team will everything to stop the Aussies as the heartbreak for ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final is still haunts many cricket fans.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Playing 11

India playing 11 Probables: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey.

Australia playing 11 Probables: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks (wk), Ollie Peake, Tom Campbell, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler.

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 key stats

Top 10 highest run-getter in the U19 WC

Top 10 wicket-takers in ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers 1 Kwena Maphaka 6 53.3 321 21 9.71 204 - 3 2 Ubaid Shah 6 54 324 18 12.39 223 1 1 3 Saumy Pandey 6 58.5 353 17 8.47 144 3 - 4 Tazeem Ali 4 37.5 227 14 9.64 135 - 1 5 Tom Straker 5 35.5 215 12 9.25 111 - 1 6 Vishwa Lahiru 5 42.5 257 12 11.08 133 - - 7 Callum Vidler 5 33.1 199 12 10.75 129 2 - 8 Nathan Edwards 5 42.3 255 11 17.82 196 - - 9 Riley Norton 5 36.5 221 11 18.36 202 1 - 10 Sheikh Paevez Jibon 5 50 300 10 17.7 177 1 -



India vs Australia Under-19 World Cup Final broadcast and live stream details

When will the India U19 vs Australia U19 final match occur?

The India U19 vs Australia U19 final match will take place on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

At what time will the India U19 vs Australia U19 final begin, according to Indian Standard Time?

The India U19 vs Australia U19 final will begin at 1:30 PM according to the Indian Standard Time.

At what time will the live toss between India U19 and Australia U19 final take place?

The live toss between India U19 and Australia U19 final will take place at 1:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast India U19 vs Australia U19 final?

Star Sports, the official broadcaster of ICC events in India, will live telecast the India U19 vs Australia U19 final.

How to watch the live streaming of the India Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 final in the ICC U19 World Cup?

People in India can livestream the India Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 final in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 on Disney Plus Hotstar.