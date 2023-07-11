ICC Women's rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur jumps four spots, enters top 10

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur climbed four spot up in the ICC Women's Player Rankings to place herself in top 10 after she scored a fifty in the opening T20I against Bangladesh.

The T20I and ODI table saw a significant shift in the latest update of the ICC Women's Player Rankings.

Tahlia McGrath still leads the T20I batting ranking with 784 rating points, closely followed by teammate Beth Mooney (777). Smriti Mandhana (728), Sophie Devine (683) and Bates (677) complete the top five.

New Zealand star Suzie Bates is closing on the top spot in the Women's Rankings for T20I batters in the weekly update, moving three spots up to No.5, as per ICC.

The veteran opener played a key role in New Zealand taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, with scores of 44 and 52 in the first and second games respectively.

Bates' teammate Amelia Kerr attained a career-high 606 rating points after two great outings (34 and 33*) against Sri Lanka. The star Kiwi all-rounder moved up two spots to No.15 in the batting rankings.

The 22-year-old also has two wickets to her name in the series, taking her closer to the top all-rounder after gaining a place to No.3 in the all-rounder rankings. Also rising in the rankings is Lea Tahuhu, whose four-for in the second T20I sees her climb two spots to No.6.

Hayley Matthews grabbed all the headlines during the T20I series against Ireland with incredible all-round performances in all three games, including a hat-trick in the third match. The star all-rounder continues her form from the previous month, where she is among the three shortlisted for ICC Women's Player of the Month for June 2023.

She topped the run-scoring charts (135 runs) as well as the wicket-takers list (eight wickets) as she climbed in the rankings in batting (up five spots to No.17) and bowling (up three spots to No.7). She solidifies her second spot in the all-rounders rankings with a career-best 422 rating points, with the Windies star now only 13 points behind Australia's Ash Gardner at the top.

Deepti Sharma's economical spell of 0/14 in the same game takes her No.3 in the bowlers' list with 733 rating points, further closing the gap with Nonkululeko Mlaba (746) and Sophie Ecclestone (788).

The top performers in the T20I leg of the Women's Ashes have held on to the spots in the rankings. Mooney, the highest run-getter with 115 runs in the series, has narrowed the distance with McGrath at the top of the batters' rankings, with the latter only managing 54 runs.

Top wicket-taker Ecclestone continues to reign supreme at the top of the bowlers rankings while Gardner maintains her position as the leader in the all-rounders' rankings.