South Africa's journey to ICC Women's World Cup final: A tale of redemption

For decades, South African women’s cricket has lived in the shadows of near-misses and heartbreaks. But in 2025, Laura Wolvaardt and her fearless Proteas side turned history on its head. From a disastrous opening game to scripting one of the greatest semi-final wins in World Cup history, South Africa’s journey to their maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup final has been nothing short of cinematic.

Here’s how the Rainbow Nation’s heroes wrote a new chapter in cricketing history -

A Nightmare Beginning: England Crush South Africa (October 3, 2025)

The tournament began on the worst possible note for South Africa. Facing England in their opener, they were bundled out for a mere 65 — their lowest-ever World Cup total. Sinalo Jafta (22) was the only batter to cross double digits as the English bowlers wreaked havoc. England chased down the target without losing a wicket, inflicting a 10-wicket defeat.

But rather than breaking them, the humiliation became a turning point, a wake-up call that ignited a fire within the Proteas camp. Redemption Begins: Clinical Win Over New Zealand (October 6, 2025) Battered but not beaten, South Africa regrouped and produced a superb comeback in their next game against New Zealand at Indore. The bowlers, led by Nonkululeko Mlaba (4/40), dismantled the Kiwi batting order, restricting them to 231. Chasing the target, opener Tazmin Brits (101) and Sune Luus (83) combined beautifully in a steady partnership to guide South Africa home by six wickets with 55 balls to spare. The victory wasn’t just about points, it was a statement that the Proteas were back in business.

Defining the Grit: Edging Past India in a Thriller (October 9, 2025) The clash with hosts India in Visakhapatnam turned into an instant classic. Chasing 252, Laura Wolvaardt (70) anchored the innings with her characteristic calm, while Chloe Tryon (49) provided crucial momentum. But it was Nadine de Klerk’s ice-cool unbeaten 84* that sealed the deal, steering South Africa to a three-wicket victory with seven balls remaining. That win against a powerhouse like India gave the Proteas belief, they could now dream big. Another Close Finish: Bangladesh Nearly Upset the Party (October 13, 2025) Bangladesh gave South Africa a real scare in Colombo. Chasing 233, South Africa stumbled early before Marizanne Kapp (56) and Tryon (62) steadied the innings. Still, it took late fireworks from Nadine de Klerk (37* off 29) and Masabata Klaas (10* off 13) to clinch a narrow three-wicket win.

After a string of tense finishes, the Proteas found their rhythm again in a rain-shortened encounter against Sri Lanka. Set a 20-over target of 121, Laura Wolvaardt (60*) and Tazmin Brits (55*) made light work of the chase, cruising to a 10-wicket win. It was South Africa's most convincing display yet, calm, clinical, and commanding. Rain and Ruthlessness: Demolishing Pakistan (October 21, 2025)

Against Pakistan, South Africa produced their most dominant batting performance of the group stage. Skipper Wolvaardt led from the front with a fluent 90, supported by Sune Luus (61) and Marizanne Kapp (68*). Their imposing total of 312 was adjusted to 234 in a rain-affected game, but Pakistan faltered badly, losing by 150 runs. The comprehensive victory sealed South Africa’s spot in the semi-finals, and confirmed their status as serious title contenders. A Reality Check: Australia Expose Weaknesses (October 25, 2025) Just as everything seemed to be falling perfectly into place, Australia reminded South Africa of the unforgiving nature of World Cup cricket. Leg-spinner Alana King tore through the Proteas lineup with a stunning 7/18, dismissing them for just 98. Australia chased the target easily, winning by seven wickets.

The defeat dropped South Africa to third in the standings, setting up a daunting semi-final clash with tournament heavyweights England. Semifinal Masterclass: Wolvaardt’s 169 and Kapp’s Magic (October 29, 2025) Cometh the hour, cometh the captain. Laura Wolvaardt delivered a once-in-a-lifetime innings in the semi-final at Guwahati, smashing a breathtaking 169 off 143 balls, the highest individual score of the tournament. Her knock propelled South Africa to a commanding 319, leaving England chasing shadows. Then came the finishing act, Marizanne Kapp, the heartbeat of South African cricket, produced a masterclass with the ball, taking 5 wickets and becoming the all-time leading wicket-taker in Women’s World Cup history. England crumbled for 194, and the Proteas romped into their first-ever World Cup final with a 125-run win.