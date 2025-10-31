Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: Naseem gets de Kock; SA lose their 2nd wicket

Pakistan will be eager to make a strong comeback as they take on South Africa in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore tonight. Pakistan skipper Salman Agha won the toss and elected to bowl first. After a disappointing 55-run defeat in the series opener at Rawalpindi, the hosts will look to regroup quickly and level the series in front of their home crowd.

In the first match, a largely second-string South African side dominated from start to finish. Reeza Hendricks led the way with a composed half-century, while Quinton de Kock and Tony de Zorzi chipped in with vital contributions to help the visitors post a challenging 194-run total. Pakistan’s chase faltered early as Corbin Bosch dismissed skipper Babar Azam for a second-ball duck, and Agha Salman once again struggled to find form.

ALSO READ: Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings George Linde played a decisive role for South Africa, scoring 36 runs before claiming three key wickets to crush Pakistan’s hopes. For the hosts, Mohammad Nawaz was the lone bright spot with an all-round performance, taking three wickets and top-scoring with 36. With the series on the line, Pakistan will aim for a more disciplined display to keep the contest alive.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20: Playing 11

South Africa Playing 11: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira(c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman, Lungi Ngidi Pakistan Playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Usman Khan(w), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20 live telecast: The live telecast of the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20 match will not be available in India.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20 live streaming: The live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20 match will be available on the Sports TV Youtube app in India.

