Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

After a morale-boosting win in the 2nd T20I, Pakistan cricket team are all set to face off South Africa in the series finale of the 3-match T20I series in Lahore at the Gadaffi Stadium today. Salman Agha and co. registered a convincing 9-wicket win to tie the series to 1-1 yesterday and would be looking to keep the momentum going and wrap up the series in front fo their home crowd tonight. South Africa on the other hand, looked a totally different side on the night, with the batting order struggling to put up even one decent partnership in the match. Credit to Pakistan bowlers whose wickets at regular intervals kept frustratig the visitors and bundled them out on a paltry 110. For the hosts, opener Saim Ayub guided his side to victory with his first T20I fifty at home and would be looking to show more fo the same in the final encounter in Lahore. Pakistan vs South Africa Probable Playing 11

Pakistan playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Usman Khan(w), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed South Africa Playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira(c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi ALSO READ: India's road to ICC Women's World Cup final: A tale of grit and glory Pakistan vs South Africa head-to-head stats Total matches played: 26 PAK won: 13 SA won: 13 No result: 0 Abandoned: 0 Squad of both teams: Pakistan squad: Abdul Samad, Babar Azam, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha, Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq.

South Africa squad: Dewald Brevis, Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman. Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20 live match time, PAK vs SA 3rd T20 free live telecast and streaming When will Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20 take place? The third match between Pakistan and South Africa will take place on Saturday (November 1). What is the venue of PAK vs SA 3rd T20? Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore will host Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20 International on Friday.

What is Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20 live toss time? The PAK vs SA 3rd T20 live toss will take place at 8:00 PM IST. What is the live match time for Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20 match? The Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20 live match will begin at 8:30 PM IST. Which TV channels will live telecast Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20 match in India? There will be no live telecast of the PAK vs SA 3rd T20 match in India. How to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20 match in India?