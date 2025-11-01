Home / Cricket / News / Shreyas Iyer health update: Batter discharged from hospital, confirms BCCI

India ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is on the mend after being discharged from a Sydney hospital confirmed BCCI through a media advisory on Saturday, where he was under medical care for a spleen and rib-cage injury suffered during the recently concluded ODI series against Australia. The incident occurred in the third ODI on October 25, when Iyer sustained a significant blow while completing a running catch to dismiss Alex Carey. He was immediately attended to by the medical team and subsequently admitted after scans revealed a laceration to his spleen alongside internal bleeding.
 
According to the latest BCCI update, Iyer responded well to a minor medical procedure that halted the bleeding, and his recovery has since been encouraging. The board and the medical specialists overseeing his treatment have stated that he remains stable, will undergo follow-up consultations in Sydney, and plans to return to India once cleared to fly. Iyer is set to miss at least the next two months of cricketing action, ruling him out of the South Africa series and casting uncertainty on his return for future assignments. 

Follow-up care and timeline for return

On Saturday, BCCI officials confirmed that Iyer has made sufficient improvement to be discharged but will continue to stay in Sydney for ongoing medical supervision. Doctors involved in his treatment, both in Sydney and India, were acknowledged by the BCCI for their role in ensuring his swift recovery.
 
Officials conveyed, quoting indirectly, that the medical team is quite satisfied with how Iyer’s condition has improved post-procedure, and ongoing monitoring will dictate his return date to India. However, as per current medical advice, he will need an extended rehabilitation period, meaning he is sidelined until at least early January 2026.

BCCI and medical team express gratitude

The BCCI, represented by secretary Devajit Saikia, expressed appreciation toward the specialists responsible for Iyer’s treatment, emphasizing the board’s continued commitment to his well-being. They described Iyer’s situation as a “freak injury” that was addressed promptly due to effective collaboration between teams in Sydney and India. The board also reiterated its intention to support Iyer through all stages of his recovery, with medical updates to follow as needed.

Outlook for Iyer’s return

With his discharge marking a positive step, attention now turns to Iyer’s rehabilitation. He is expected to remain under observation in Sydney until he regains fitness to travel, with participation in upcoming international fixtures such as the South Africa and New Zealand series remaining uncertain. Iyer has conveyed appreciation for the support received from fans and the medical team during his recovery through a social media post a few days back, noting that he is focused on getting better each day as advised by his doctors.

