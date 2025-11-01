Shreyas Iyer health update: Batter discharged from hospital, confirms BCCI

India ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is on the mend after being discharged from a Sydney hospital confirmed BCCI through a media advisory on Saturday, where he was under medical care for a spleen and rib-cage injury suffered during the recently concluded ODI series against Australia. The incident occurred in the third ODI on October 25, when Iyer sustained a significant blow while completing a running catch to dismiss Alex Carey. He was immediately attended to by the medical team and subsequently admitted after scans revealed a laceration to his spleen alongside internal bleeding.

According to the latest BCCI update, Iyer responded well to a minor medical procedure that halted the bleeding, and his recovery has since been encouraging. The board and the medical specialists overseeing his treatment have stated that he remains stable, will undergo follow-up consultations in Sydney, and plans to return to India once cleared to fly. Iyer is set to miss at least the next two months of cricketing action, ruling him out of the South Africa series and casting uncertainty on his return for future assignments.

Follow-up care and timeline for return On Saturday, BCCI officials confirmed that Iyer has made sufficient improvement to be discharged but will continue to stay in Sydney for ongoing medical supervision. Doctors involved in his treatment, both in Sydney and India, were acknowledged by the BCCI for their role in ensuring his swift recovery. Officials conveyed, quoting indirectly, that the medical team is quite satisfied with how Iyer’s condition has improved post-procedure, and ongoing monitoring will dictate his return date to India. However, as per current medical advice, he will need an extended rehabilitation period, meaning he is sidelined until at least early January 2026.