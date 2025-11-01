Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd T20I: Shaheen gets 2 in 2! Pretorius dismissed

The third T20I between Pakistan and South Africa tonight at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is promising to be a thrilling encounter with the series evenly poised at 1-1. Pakistan skipper Salman Agha has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.

South Africa took the lead in the series with a dominant 55-run victory in the opening match in Rawalpindi. George Linde's all-round brilliance, coupled with Reeza Hendricks' fiery 60 off 40 balls at the top, set up a comprehensive win for the visitors.

ALSO READ: South Africa's journey to ICC Women's World Cup final: A tale of redemption However, Pakistan responded with a resounding performance in the second T20I in Lahore, winning by nine wickets. The Pakistani pacers, spearheaded by Salman Mirza and Faheem Ashraf, dismantled South Africa’s batting, before Saim Ayub's explosive half-century led the hosts to a comfortable victory.

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20: Playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Usman Khan(w), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq South Africa Playing 11: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira(c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the 3rd T20I between Pakistan and South Africa will take place at 8 PM IST

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20 live telecast: The live telecast of the Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20 match will not be available in India.

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20 live streaming: The live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20 match will be available on the Sports TV Youtube app in India.

