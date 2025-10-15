Home / Cricket / News / ICC Women's World Cup 2025: ENG-W vs PAK-W playing 11, live streaming

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: ENG-W vs PAK-W playing 11, live streaming

The live streaming of the England Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 9:38 AM IST
England will aim to keep their unbeaten streak alive and move a step closer to the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinals when they take on a struggling Pakistan side at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today. The defending champions have looked assured in every department so far, combining consistency with clinical execution across their three games.
 
Nat Sciver-Brunt’s sublime hundred and Sophie Ecclestone’s incisive spell in their commanding win over Sri Lanka highlighted England’s depth and balance. With three convincing victories, Heather Knight’s team will look to maintain momentum and sharpen their plans before tougher tests await.
 
Pakistan, on the other hand, have shown glimpses of promise with the ball but continue to be let down by their batting. Despite strong performances from Fatima Sana and Nashra Sandhu, Pakistan’s inability to sustain pressure or build partnerships has cost them dearly. Their effort against Australia, where they had the champions reeling early, offered encouragement — but the batting collapse that followed exposed familiar flaws. 
 
England go in as heavy favourites, but Pakistan’s spirited bowling could pose brief challenges. For England, this is about fine-tuning; for Pakistan, it’s a desperate chance to find rhythm and restore pride in a faltering campaign.

England Women playing 11 (probable): Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
 
Pakistan Women playing 11 (probable): Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

England Women vs Pakistan Women: Head-to-head in WODIs

  • Total Matches Played: 15
  • England Women Won: 13
  • Pakistan Women Won: 0
  • No Result/Tied: 2

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England Women vs Pakistan Women Full Squad

England Women’s squad: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge
 
Pakistan Women’s squad: Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Omaima Sohail, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Syeda Aroob Shah

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will the England Women vs Pakistan Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? 
England Women will go toe-to-toe with Pakistan Women in match 16 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, October 15.
 
What will be the venue for the England Women vs Pakistan Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 15? 
The match between England Women and Pakistan Women will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
 
What time will the toss take place for the England Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the England Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the England Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The England Women vs Pakistan Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the England Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the England Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the England Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? 
Topics :Cricket NewsEngland cricket teamPakistan cricket teamICC Women's World Cup

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

