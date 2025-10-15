Kohli-Rohit might call time themselves if form drops, says Ravi Shastri

ALSO READ: Women's ODI World Cup 2025 points table: India semis qualification scenario The upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia will witness the long-awaited reunion of Indian greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in national colours — their first appearance together since retiring from Test cricket earlier this year. With the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 on the horizon, the series is being viewed as the beginning of a new phase for the legendary pair, both of whom are now focusing solely on the 50-over format. Having stepped away from Tests and T20Is, Kohli and Rohit are expected to bring their trademark hunger and experience back into India’s setup — traits that former head coach Ravi Shastri believes will define how long they continue at the top level.

Shastri backs veterans to prove their worth Ravi Shastri expressed confidence that both batters still have plenty to offer India in ODIs, describing Kohli as a “master chaser” and Rohit as “explosive at the top.” Speaking to Fox Sports, he remarked that their determination and professionalism could extend their limited-overs careers considerably. Shastri suggested that their longevity will ultimately hinge on how passionate and physically prepared they remain to meet the demands of international cricket. According to him, “It depends on how hungry and fit they are, and whether that drive for the game is still strong.” He added that their vast experience in pressure situations would continue to be an invaluable asset for India’s younger squad members in the transition period.

Take it one series at a time: Ravi Shastri The former coach, however, cautioned against long-term projections, advising both players to stay grounded and focus on immediate goals. “I would say, take it one series at a time. There’s still a long way to go,” Shastri noted, urging them to enjoy the game without overthinking the future. He also pointed out that the upcoming Australia ODIs could act as a litmus test for their motivation and form ahead of the South Africa tour later in the season. “If they perform well here, it’ll keep them in a good frame of mind,” he said, before adding that both might reassess their journey if the spark or form begins to fade.

BCCI plays down retirement speculation Meanwhile, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla recently dismissed speculation that the Australia series would mark the final international bow for the two veterans, stating that any decision to retire remains entirely in their hands. Despite the emergence of new faces such as Shubman Gill — now leading India’s ODI side — and the rise of promising youngsters like Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, and Tilak Varma, both Kohli and Rohit have been retained with the 2027 World Cup in mind. Proven records underline their class Rohit Sharma, India’s fourth-highest run-scorer in ODIs, has amassed 11,168 runs in 273 matches at an impressive average of 48.76, including 32 centuries and a world-record 264. Kohli, the nation’s second-highest ODI run-getter, boasts 14,181 runs in 302 matches, averaging 57.88 with 51 centuries.