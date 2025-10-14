Women's ODI World Cup 2025 points table: India semis qualification scenario

After a promising start to their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign, the Indian women’s cricket team has hit a rough patch. Back-to-back losses against South Africa and Australia have thrown a wrench in their semi-final aspirations, with Harmanpreet Kaur’s side now needing strong performances in their final group games to stay in contention.

A Strong Start, Then a Sudden Slip

India began their tournament in dominant fashion, beating Sri Lanka by 59 runs (DLS method) and delivering a crushing 88-run win over Pakistan. These victories propelled them into the upper half of the points table and made them early favourites for a top-four finish.

However, momentum shifted drastically in the last two matches: Defeat #1: South Africa Edge India in Visakhapatnam Despite a brilliant 94 off 77 balls from Richa Ghosh, India couldn’t defend their total of 251 against a composed South African chase. The visitors clinched the win with three wickets in hand, exposing India’s bowling under pressure. Defeat #2: Australia Pull Off Record Chase ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2025-26 schedule, key players to watch out, live streaming Australia Pull Off Record Chase Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 points table Team Matches Won Lost No Result NRR Points Australia 4 3 0 1 1.353 7 England 3 3 0 0 1.864 6 South Africa 4 3 1 0 -0.618 6 India 4 2 2 0 0.682 4 New Zealand 3 1 2 0 -0.245 2 Bangladesh 4 1 3 0 -0.263 2 Sri Lanka 3 0 2 1 -1.526 1 Pakistan 3 0 3 0 -1.887 0 In one of the most dramatic matches of the tournament so far, India posted a massive 330-run total, powered by half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal. But it wasn’t enough. Alyssa Healy stunned the crowd with a breathtaking 142, steering Australia to the highest successful run chase in Women’s ODI history. The Aussies chased the target down with six balls remaining, handing India a crushing loss in Match 13.

India’s Upcoming Fixtures India has three critical matches left in the group stage, and each one carries weight for their qualification hopes: vs England – October 19, Indore

vs New Zealand – October 23, Navi Mumbai

vs Bangladesh – October 26, Navi Mumbai Qualification Scenarios: What India Needs to Reach the Semis? India’s path to the semi-finals is still open, but it’s narrow and requires consistency from here on out. If India wins all 3 remaining matches: They finish with 10 points, securing a semi-final spot without depending on any other results. If India wins 2 and loses 1: