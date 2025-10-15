Kohli-Rohit in spotlight as Indian team departs for white-ball tour vs AUS

The Indian cricket team has embarked on its much-anticipated white-ball tour of Australia, leaving from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday morning. The tour, featuring three ODIs and five T20Is, begins Sunday in Perth, marking the return of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to international action for the first time since their triumphant campaign at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Both veterans, now focused exclusively on the 50-over format, will be under the microscope as they seek to reaffirm their value ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

Check video of Indian cricket team at IGI Airport in Delhi:

New leadership, same expectations The spotlight won’t just be on Kohli and Rohit — it also shines brightly on Shubman Gill, who takes over as India’s full-time white-ball captain. The 24-year-old opener was handed the reins earlier this month, a decision confirmed by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who said he had personally informed Rohit about the captaincy change. Agarkar stressed that the move was made keeping long-term goals in mind, with the 2027 World Cup serving as the ultimate benchmark. ALSO READ: Kohli-Rohit might call time themselves if form drops, says Ravi Shastri While Rohit has gracefully accepted the change, he remains an integral part of the batting line-up. The series in Australia provides an ideal stage for him and Kohli to silence doubts about their future. Both have been key architects of India’s success over the past decade, but the emergence of younger stars such as Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Dhruv Jurel means competition for places is fiercer than ever.

A squad mixing youth and experience The Indian contingent that boarded the flight to Perth featured a blend of proven performers and emerging names. Alongside Rohit and Kohli were Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Harshit Rana — the latter two earning extended opportunities after impressive domestic and India A performances. The first ODI on October 19 at Perth’s Optus Stadium will be followed by matches on October 23 and 25, before the five-match T20I series begins on October 29 and runs till November 8. Kohli-Rohit era enters new phase Kohli and Rohit’s last appearance came during India’s unbeaten run in the Champions Trophy, where Rohit was named Player of the Match in the final for his 76 against New Zealand. Their retirement from Tests earlier this year, following their T20I exit after India’s 2024 World Cup win in Barbados, marked the end of an era.