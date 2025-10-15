Home / Cricket / News / Kohli-Rohit in spotlight as Indian team departs for white-ball tour vs AUS

Kohli-Rohit in spotlight as Indian team departs for white-ball tour vs AUS

Kohli and Rohit's last appearance came during India's unbeaten run in the Champions Trophy, where Rohit was named Player of the Match in the final for his 76 against New Zealand

Virat Kohli and Rohit Shrama (L-R)
Virat Kohli and Rohit Shrama (L-R)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian cricket team has embarked on its much-anticipated white-ball tour of Australia, leaving from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday morning. The tour, featuring three ODIs and five T20Is, begins Sunday in Perth, marking the return of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to international action for the first time since their triumphant campaign at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Both veterans, now focused exclusively on the 50-over format, will be under the microscope as they seek to reaffirm their value ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.
 
Check video of Indian cricket team at IGI Airport in Delhi:
 

New leadership, same expectations

The spotlight won’t just be on Kohli and Rohit — it also shines brightly on Shubman Gill, who takes over as India’s full-time white-ball captain. The 24-year-old opener was handed the reins earlier this month, a decision confirmed by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who said he had personally informed Rohit about the captaincy change. Agarkar stressed that the move was made keeping long-term goals in mind, with the 2027 World Cup serving as the ultimate benchmark.
 
While Rohit has gracefully accepted the change, he remains an integral part of the batting line-up. The series in Australia provides an ideal stage for him and Kohli to silence doubts about their future. Both have been key architects of India’s success over the past decade, but the emergence of younger stars such as Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Dhruv Jurel means competition for places is fiercer than ever. 

A squad mixing youth and experience

The Indian contingent that boarded the flight to Perth featured a blend of proven performers and emerging names. Alongside Rohit and Kohli were Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Harshit Rana — the latter two earning extended opportunities after impressive domestic and India A performances.
 
The first ODI on October 19 at Perth’s Optus Stadium will be followed by matches on October 23 and 25, before the five-match T20I series begins on October 29 and runs till November 8.

Kohli-Rohit era enters new phase

Kohli and Rohit’s last appearance came during India’s unbeaten run in the Champions Trophy, where Rohit was named Player of the Match in the final for his 76 against New Zealand. Their retirement from Tests earlier this year, following their T20I exit after India’s 2024 World Cup win in Barbados, marked the end of an era.
 
Now, as one-format specialists, the duo faces both opportunity and scrutiny. Australia offers them the perfect proving ground to showcase their continued hunger and ensure that, even in transition, India’s batting remains in the safest possible hands.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pakistan spinners strike early as South Africa aims record chase in Lahore

Rahane urges BCCI to revamp selector process, Pujara in partial agreement

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 schedule, key players to watch out, live streaming

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI live match time and streaming details

Ranji 2025-26: Pant returns, rising stars emerge, veterans eye revival

Topics :Virat KohliRohit SharmaShubman GillIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamIndia vs Australia

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story