ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W vs AUS-W playing 11, live streaming

Match No. 5 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will feature Sri Lanka Women (SL W) facing off against Australia Women (AUS W) on October 4 at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium.

Led by Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka started their campaign on a disappointing note, losing their opening match to India by 59 runs via the DLS method. The Sri Lankan batting lineup collapsed while chasing a target of 270. Currently, they sit sixth on the points table with a negative Net Run Rate of -1.255. Historically, Sri Lanka has struggled against Australia, having lost 11 previous encounters.

ALSO READ: India squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Rohit, Kohli certain to be part of ODI squad for AUS tour In contrast, Australia Women have kicked off their tournament strongly, securing an emphatic 89-run win over rivals New Zealand Women. After electing to bat first, Australia posted a commanding total of 326, powered by Ashleigh Gardner’s impressive batting display. Despite Sophie Devine’s century for New Zealand in the chase, they were bowled out for 237, falling well short of the target.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Women vs Australia women Playing 11 Sri Lanka Women Playing 11: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera Australia Women Playing 11: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown Sri Lanka Women vs Australia women: Head-to-Head in WODIs Total Matches Played: 11 Sri Lanka Women Won: 0 Australia Women Won: 11 No Result: 0 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Women vs Australia women Full Squad

Sri Lanka Women's Squad: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara Australia Women's Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Megan Schutt ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Women vs Australia women Live Streaming and Telecast Details When will the Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025?

Sri Lanka Women will face Australia Women in the fifth game of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Saturday, October 4. What will be the venue for the Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 4? The match between Sri Lanka Women and Australia Women will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. What time will the toss take place for the Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? The toss for the Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

What time will the first ball of the Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? The Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will start at 3:00 PM IST. Where to watch live telecast of Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? The live telecast of the Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. Where to watch live streaming of the Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India?