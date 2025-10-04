India squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Rohit, Kohli certain to be part of ODI squad for AUS tour
With India set to play three ODIs (Oct 19-23) and five T20Is (Oct 29-Nov 8) against Australia, the experience and match-winning pedigree of Rohit and Kohli could be invaluable.
All attention turns to Ahmedabad today as the BCCI gears up to unveil India’s white-ball squads for the much-anticipated limited-overs tour of Australia. The announcement, expected during Day 3 of the ongoing Test against the West Indies, is likely to dominate headlines, and for good reason.
The big talking point? The potential return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to T20Is. Both senior pros stepped away from the format after leading India to glory in the 2024 T20 World Cup and subsequently announced their retirement from Test cricket. Since their last appearance during the Champions Trophy in March, the duo has stayed off the field, but reports suggest they’ve been training intensively in preparation for a comeback. Check IND vs WI 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
Meanwhile, selectors face challenges around injuries and workload. Hardik Pandya is still nursing a quad injury, while Rishabh Pant remains sidelined with a foot fracture. Shubman Gill, currently captaining the Test side, may be rested for part of the tour due to a packed schedule.
With key World Test Championship points and the 2026 T20 World Cup in view, today’s announcement could set the tone for India’s roadmap ahead.
|India tour of Australia schedule
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|1st ODI
|October 19, 2025
|Perth
|2nd ODI
|October 23, 2025
|Adelaide
|3rd ODI
|October 25, 2025
|Sydney
|1st T20I
|October 29, 2025
|Canberra
|2nd T20I
|October 31, 2025
|Melbourne
|3rd T20I
|November 2, 2025
|Hobart
|4th T20I
|November 6, 2025
|Gold Coast
|5th T20I
|November 8, 2025
|Brisbane
10:30 AM
India squad announcement for AUS tour LIVE UPDATES: Will Rohit retain captaincy?
A key focus of the selection meeting will be deciding the ODI captaincy, specifically, whether Rohit Sharma will continue in the role. Reports suggest that selectors intend to have a conversation with him regarding the leadership position. Notably, the veteran opener has passed his fitness test at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, clearing a crucial hurdle for selection.
10:20 AM
India squad announcement for AUS tour LIVE UPDATES: Injury updates from the team!
As anticipation grows around India's squad announcement, injury concerns are beginning to cloud the picture.
Hardik Pandya remains sidelined with a quadriceps injury, while Rishabh Pant is also unlikely to be available due to a foot fracture.
Both players are integral to India’s white-ball plans—Hardik for his all-round abilities and finishing power, and Pant for his dynamic presence behind the stumps and with the bat.
Their unavailability presents a challenge for the selectors, especially with eight matches packed into a tight schedule on the Australia tour.
Will the selectors opt to test the bench strength or rely on seasoned names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to steady the ship? The choices made today could influence India's limited-overs direction for the foreseeable future.
10:10 AM
India squad announcement for AUS tour LIVE UPDATES: Who will open for India if Gill is rested?
If Shubman Gill is rested for the ODI series, the spot alongside Rohit Sharma at the top of the order could come down to a choice between two left-handers — Abhishek Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Abhishek was specifically included in two List A matches against Australia A, likely as preparation. His recent form and the added advantage of his left-arm spin make him a strong contender to partner Jaiswal in the opening slot.
10:05 AM
India squad announcement for AUS tour LIVE UPDATES: Schedule for India's white ball tour!
India white ball tour vs Australia schedule
- 1st ODI: October 19 in Perth
- 2nd ODI: October 23 in Adelaide
- 3rd ODI: October 25 in Sydney
- 1st T20I: October 29 in Canberra
- 2nd T20I: October 31 in Melbourne
- 3rd T20I: November 2 in Hobart
- 4th T20I: November 6 in Gold Coast
- 5th T20I: November 8 in Brisbane
10:00 AM
India squad announcement for AUS tour LIVE UPDATES: Gill to be rested for tour?
If the Test match at Arun Jaitley Stadium stretches to its scheduled conclusion on October 14, concerns around Shubman Gill’s fatigue may come into play. As the newly appointed vice-captain of India’s ODI squad for the Champions Trophy, Gill faces a packed calendar with minimal recovery time. Given the demanding travel and match commitments ahead, the national selectors will likely have to assess his workload closely to ensure optimal performance and avoid burnout.
9:55 AM
India squad announcement for AUS tour LIVE UPDATES: Virat, Rohit a certainity?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Team India’s squad announcement for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia!
The big moment is just around the corner as the BCCI is set to reveal the ODI and T20I squads today.
With three ODIs and five T20Is scheduled across 19 packed days, anticipation is at its peak. All eyes are on whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will make their much-talked-about return to the T20I setup.
Both stalwarts have been out of action since March but are reportedly gearing up for a high-profile comeback.
Will the selectors stick with experience or continue to back India’s rising stars? Stay with us for all the latest updates as they happen!
