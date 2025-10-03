Sana Mir's 'Azad Kashmir' remark sparks row before IND-PAK World Cup clash

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 has found itself at the centre of a political storm after former Pakistan captain and commentator Sana Mir referred to a player as being from “Azad Kashmir” during the Pakistan–Bangladesh game in Colombo on October 2. The remark, made on the global broadcast, has since triggered sharp reactions on social media and raised concerns that the controversy could spill into India’s high-voltage clash with Pakistan on October 5.

The comment that sparked controversy

During her stint on air, Mir was speaking about Pakistan batter Natalia Pervaiz, who hails from Bandala in the Bhimber district of Pakistan-administered Kashmir. “Natalia, who comes from Kashmir, Azad Kashmir, plays in Lahore, a lot of cricket. She has to come to Lahore to play most of her cricket there,” Mir said. She initially mentioned “Kashmir” before immediately correcting herself to “Azad Kashmir.”

The phrasing, however, was enough to ignite debate. Critics accused her of deliberately using politically sensitive language, while others defended her right to contextualise the player’s journey. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to issue an official statement. Mir defends her words Responding to the uproar, Mir issued a clarification on social media. “It’s unfortunate how things are being blown out of proportion and people in sports are being subjected to unnecessary pressure. My comment about a Pakistan player’s hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges she faced in coming from a certain region in Pakistan and her incredible journey,” she said.

“As commentators, we are meant to highlight stories of grit and perseverance. I did the same today for players from other regions as well. Please don’t politicise it. There is no malice in my heart or any intention to hurt sentiments,” she added. Mir also shared a screenshot of her research material, pointing out that player bios sometimes list Bandala as part of “Azad Kashmir.” She argued that she was only narrating facts to underline the obstacles faced by cricketers from remote regions in making it to the national stage. Why the story matters Sana Mir is no ordinary figure in Pakistan cricket. A former captain with more than a decade of international experience, she recently became the first Pakistani woman inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Her words carry weight not just within Pakistan but across the global cricketing community.

Natalia Pervaiz's bio on espncricinfo website. That makes her comment during a World Cup broadcast all the more significant. With India–Pakistan matches already heavily scrutinised, the episode has acquired a political dimension, linking directly to wider tensions between the two countries. Potential spillover into India–Pakistan clash The India–Pakistan women’s clash on October 5 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo now takes place in the shadow of this controversy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already made it clear that the team will continue with the no-handshake policy against Pakistan, mirroring the stance adopted by the men’s side during the Asia Cup earlier this year.