IND vs WI 1st Test live streaming: Day 3 full scorecard, session report

As the third day of the opening Test gets underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium, India are firmly in control with a commanding 286-run lead and five wickets still intact. The hosts, powered by brilliant centuries from KL Rahul, debut centurion Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja, have batted the West Indies out of the contest for now.

Jadeja, unbeaten on 104, will resume alongside Washington Sundar, who has the license to play more freely this morning. With aggressive lower-order batters like Nitish Kumar Reddy still to come, India will look to push the lead past 350 quickly before declaring or being bowled out. The strategy is clear, add quick runs, then unleash a fresh bowling unit on a tired West Indies side that has already spent over four sessions chasing leather.

Check IN Dvs WI 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here IND 1st innings scorecard ahead of Day 3: India 1st Inning 448-5 (128 ov) CRR:3.50 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c SD Hope b J Seales 36 54 7 0 66.67 KL Rahul c JP Greaves b JA Warrican 100 197 12 0 50.76 Sai Sudharsan lbw b RL Chase 7 19 0 0 36.84 Shubman Gill (C) c JP Greaves b RL Chase 50 100 5 0 50 Dhruv Jurel (WK) c SD Hope b Khary Pierre 125 210 15 3 59.52 Ravindra Jadeja Not out 104 176 6 5 59.09 Washington Sundar Not out 9 13 0 0 69.23 Extras 17 (b 12, Ib 3, w 1, nb 1, p 0) Total 448 (5 wkts, 128 Ov) Yet to Bat Nitish Kumar Reddy,Kuldeep Yadav,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj Fall of Wickets 68-1(Yashasvi Jaiswal 18.2),90-2(Sai Sudharsan 24.5),188-3(Shubman Gill 56.6),218-4(KL Rahul 67.5),424-5(Dhruv Jurel 122.6) Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Jayden Seales 19 2 53 1 0 0 2.79 Johann Layne 15 0 38 0 0 1 2.53 Justin Greaves 12 4 59 0 1 0 4.92 Jomel Warrican 29 5 102 1 0 0 3.52 Khary Pierre 29 1 91 1 0 0 3.14 Roston Chase 24 3 90 2 0 0 3.75 IND vs WI 1st Test Day 3 broadcast details Region/Country Channel/Platform India Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/1 HD, Star Sports Tamil 1/1 HD, Star Sports Telugu 1/1 HD, Star Sports Kannada 1 West Indies ESPN (Sign-up here) Australia Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports New Zealand Sky Sports 2 United Kingdom (UK) TNT Sports 1 Middle East & North Africa (MENA) StarzPlay USA & Canada Sling TV – Willow TV (Sign up here) Pakistan Tapmad South Africa SuperSport 201, SuperSport 207, SuperSport 212 For the visitors, the task ahead is daunting. Their bowlers appear drained, and the pitch has only started to show signs of wear. West Indies need resilience and a touch of luck to stay in the game, but India are closing in on a 1-0 series lead with plenty of time remaining.

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 live telecast and live streaming details Where is the India vs West Indies 1st Test match being held? The opening Test between India and West Indies will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. When does the India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 start? The first Test match of the series continues on October 4, 2025. What is the start time for the India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3? Play is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST. Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs West Indies 1st Test in India?