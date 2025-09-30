ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Top players under spotlight from every team

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 begins on September 30 in India and Sri Lanka, promising to be the grandest stage yet for the sport. Eight teams will battle for glory, bringing a blend of seasoned match-winners and rising stars eager to seize the spotlight. The subcontinental conditions will test every facet of the game — batting consistency, spin dominance, and bowling adaptability.

Here is a look at the standout players and young prospects expected to define the Women's World Cup 2025. With every side boasting a mix of youth and experience, fans can expect both established names to shine and fresh talent to break through. From Smriti Mandhana's elegant stroke play to Georgia Voll's fearless batting, from Nat Sciver-Brunt's all-round reliability to Kranti Gaud's pace in home conditions, each team has a key figure capable of changing the course of a campaign.Here is a look at the standout players and young prospects expected to define the Women's World Cup 2025.

Australia Australia’s focus will be on young Georgia Voll, a 22-year-old top-order batter already making waves. With 173 runs in four ODIs at an average of 57.66, including a century against India, she promises big scores at the World Cup. Voll’s fearless stroke play could give Australia the strong starts they need. Alongside her, experienced batter Beth Mooney adds solidity. Mooney has been in sublime form this year, even smashing one of the fastest ODI centuries in New Chandigarh, making her a linchpin of Australia’s campaign. Bangladesh Seventeen-year-old Nishita Akter Nishi enters her first senior World Cup with plenty of promise. An off-spinner who turns the ball prodigiously, she impressed at the U19 World Cup and is expected to trouble batters on slow subcontinental tracks. For Bangladesh’s batting, Sharmin Akhter Supta will be the key. The 29-year-old, top scorer in ODIs for her side in the past year, nearly registered her maiden century against Thailand earlier this year. Her experience and consistency give Bangladesh a reliable anchor at the crease.

England Alice Capsey remains one of England’s brightest young talents at just 21. An all-rounder with 26 ODI caps, she has shown form with both bat and ball, including 12 wickets in the Hundred last month. Capsey will be vital in India’s spinning conditions. Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt, ranked second in the world for ODI batting, continues to be England’s backbone. Known for her calmness under pressure, she has already struck multiple half-centuries this year and will be relied on to guide England through crunch situations. India Hosts India will be eager to shine, and 22-year-old pacer Kranti Gaud represents their exciting new pace option. With only six ODIs under her belt, she has already made history by taking six wickets in an innings in England, showing her match-winning potential. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, however, remains the cornerstone. The top-ranked ODI batter has scored three centuries in 2025 alone and averages 62 this year. Her ability to dominate top-class attacks could define India’s title push.

New Zealand Flora Devonshire, still uncapped in ODIs, is a rising star for New Zealand. The left-arm spinner debuted in T20Is earlier this year and impressed with her control. Her bowling could be a key weapon on spin-friendly surfaces. With the bat, opener Georgia Plimmer has already shown her class, scoring a century against Sri Lanka and another for New Zealand A against England A. Plimmer’s role at the top of the order will be crucial in setting the tempo for the White Ferns. Pakistan Pakistan’s future rests on the promise of Eyman Fatima, a 20-year-old batter who top-scored for her nation in the U19 T20 World Cup. She impressed on T20I debut this year with her aggressive style and will aim to replicate that form in ODIs. Veteran Sidra Amin provides stability at the other end. With back-to-back centuries against South Africa this year, she has shown her ability to dominate quality attacks and will be central to Pakistan’s batting success.