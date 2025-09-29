India vs Pakistan to headline cricket for fourth consecutive Sunday

When it comes to cricketing rivalries, India vs Pakistan is one of the most talked-about matches, if not the most talked-about. However, due to strained geopolitical relations between the two countries, these two teams in recent years only face each other during multinational events, which means fans have to wait a long period of time between the matches of these two teams.

But that has not been the case since September 2025, as first the Indian men’s and Pakistan men’s teams faced each other on three consecutive Sundays during the Asia Cup 2025, i.e., on September 14 (Group Stage), September 21 (Super 4s) and September 28 (Final). India won all three games against the arch-rivals to win their record-extending ninth Asia Cup title.

Pakistan and India women’s teams have faced each other 27 times in international cricket, out of which India have won 24 times, while Pakistan have won just three times. If we differentiate the formats, India and Pakistan have played 11 ODIs — the same format in which they will meet on the upcoming Sunday — and on all 11 occasions, India have emerged victorious. Their last head-to-head clash came in the 2021 Women’s World Cup, where India beat Pakistan by 102 runs.

Now, while the men’s action is over, India vs Pakistan will once again have the cricket spotlight on the fourth consecutive Sunday, i.e., on October 5, when the Indian women’s team will face the Pakistan women’s team in the group stage match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Pakistan have tasted some success in the T20 format, as they have won three games against India in this format. Their last victory against India came in the 2012 Women’s T20 World Cup, where they beat India by one run. Overall, India also lead the head-to-head record in T20Is by a 13-3 margin.

Why India will play Pakistan in Colombo despite being co-host of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025?

India are the co-host of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 alongside Sri Lanka, and despite being considered the host team during the Pakistan clash, India will be playing in Colombo as part of a deal between PCB and BCCI, which states that neither team will play against the other in either India or Pakistan, as all their matches will be played at a neutral venue. This deal came into practice after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.