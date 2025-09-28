Who is Raghuram Bhat, the newly appointed treasurer of BCCI in 94th AGM

ALSO READ: Can Shaheen repeat 2021 T20 WC performance vs IND to help PAK win Asia Cup At the 94th Annual General Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), former Karnataka and India left-arm spinner Raghuram Bhat was appointed as the board’s new treasurer. The decision brings a seasoned cricketer-turned-administrator into one of the most critical financial roles in Indian cricket. Having previously served as the treasurer of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) between 2022 and 2025, Bhat now takes on a national responsibility, overseeing the board’s finances and playing a pivotal role in its decision-making.

Early life and beginnings in cricket Raghuram Bhat, born on 16 January 1958 in Bangalore, grew up in an era when Karnataka cricket was on the rise. His talent as a left-arm orthodox spinner became evident during his school and university days, earning him recognition in local tournaments. Bhat’s calm demeanour, coupled with his ability to control flight and pace, made him one of the most respected domestic bowlers of his generation. Domestic career with Karnataka Bhat represented Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy through the late 1970s and 1980s, becoming a mainstay in their bowling attack. In a first-class career spanning 1980 to 1989, he played 82 matches, claiming 374 wickets at an average of just over 26. His best figures came against Tamil Nadu in 1981–82, when he took 8 for 17, bowling unchanged through 27.5 overs to dismiss them for a mere 77. It remains one of the most remarkable spells in Ranji history.

A consistent performer, Bhat also contributed to Karnataka’s golden period in the Ranji circuit, forming a crucial part of the side alongside contemporaries like Roger Binny, Brijesh Patel, and Syed Kirmani. International representation Though his international career was brief, Bhat wore the India cap in two Test matches in 1983. Both appearances came against Pakistan, where he was handed the challenge of countering a strong batting line-up. Despite limited success at the international level, his domestic dominance ensured his reputation as one of Karnataka’s finest spinners remained intact. Administrator and mentor Post-retirement, Bhat transitioned into cricket administration. His election as treasurer of the Karnataka State Cricket Association gave him valuable experience in managing finances at a large cricket body. He was also active as a mentor and guide for younger spinners in the state, contributing to Karnataka’s conveyor belt of bowling talent.