Mithun Manhas becomes 37th BCCI president; Raghuram Bhat is new treasurer

Former Delhi skipper Mithun Manhas has been unanimously elected the 37th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at the board’s 94th Annual General Meeting. The post had been lying vacant since August, when Roger Binny tenure as the president ended.

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK: How India and Pakistan fared in grand finale across formats In the interim, Rajeev Shukla carried out presidential responsibilities before the members chose a full-time successor. Manhas, who turns 46 next month, was the lone candidate in the race, with his name gaining consensus support during discussions among senior administrators. Members present described his elevation as a “natural progression” for someone who has spent decades in domestic cricket and later in coaching roles.

New office bearers announced The AGM also confirmed changes in other key positions. Shukla, after his interim stint at the helm, has formally resumed duties as vice-president. Devajit Saikia continues as the BCCI secretary, while former Karnataka left-arm spinner Raghuram Bhat has been appointed treasurer. Bhat recently completed his tenure with the Karnataka State Cricket Association and was widely seen as a strong candidate for the financial role. In addition, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia will serve as the board’s new joint secretary. Selection committees reshuffled The men’s senior selection panel has undergone a shake-up, with Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh joining as fresh members. They replace S. Sharath and Subroto Banerjee. The committee continues to be chaired by Ajit Agarkar, who will lead the panel until the 2026 T20 World Cup, with Ajay Ratra and SS Das also part of the group. Officials indicated that Sharath has been reassigned to the junior selection panel, while Banerjee’s term had reached its conclusion.

The women’s senior committee has also seen change at the top, with former India pacer Amita Sharma stepping in as chairperson in place of Neetu David. Her team includes Shyama Dey, Sulakshana Naik, Jaya Sharma, and Sravanthi Naidu. Manhas’ cricketing and coaching journey A stalwart of Indian domestic cricket, Manhas featured in first-class competitions from 1997 to 2017, amassing 9,714 runs in 157 matches. He also scored heavily in List A cricket with over 4,000 runs. Towards the latter part of his career, he shifted from Delhi to represent Jammu and Kashmir before retiring in 2016. Post-retirement, he entered coaching and consultancy, working with IPL franchises such as Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans. He has also been associated with Bangladesh Under-19s as a batting consultant. His administrative experience includes serving on the BCCI-appointed sub-committee overseeing the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association.